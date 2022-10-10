Thomas L. Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp

The US Department of Defense has ordered "a sweeping audit of how it conducts clandestine information warfare," the Washington Post reports. The apparent reason for the review is an August disclosure, by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory, that Twitter and Facebook, of social media accounts opened under fake identities and used to feed disinformation to "audiences overseas."

That's all well and good, but while they're at it I wish the Pentagon would also review -- and cease -- its information warfare campaigns against the American public.



Tags

Load comments