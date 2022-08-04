Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

On election day, assuming you can still bring yourself to vote, you go down to the polls, or more likely, the mailbox and look at the selection of candidates for various offices. Some are OK, some are not, so you pick your favorite and then you come to a race where both candidates are, in your opinion, bums. Your choice is to choose the lesser of the bums, write in Mickey Mouse, or skip it entirely. But whatever you do, you don’t really get to say “these two people are bums.”

I think there should be a way to say that to the candidates and that’s why I think voters should be able to choose to have their vote recorded as “None Of The Above candidates”, (abbreviated NOTA) and to have that vote listed in the election results: Joe Blow –245, Eddie Spaghetti— 123, None Of The Above Candidates –456.



