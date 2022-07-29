Purchase Access

When legislators meet in January for the 2023 session, we’ll be walking in the door with well over a billion dollars in the bank. Not from new taxes or debt –this is money that hardworking Montanans have already paid in taxes but is just sitting idle. As the costs of basic necessities rise, it’s critical that we put that money to work to lower costs for working Montanans. There is plenty of grain in the grain bin, and it’s time to give that grain back to the people who put it there in the first place.

And we have a plan to do just that. We can put $1 billion to work right away to address the biggest crises that are hitting us in our wallets: the high cost of finding a home, rising property taxes, the lack of affordable child care, and the scarcity of mental health services. These are daunting challenges, but with bold solutions, we can overcome them.



