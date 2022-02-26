I still remember Sunday mornings at the apartment Bob Booker and I shared on Railroad Avenue in Aberdeen in the late 70’s. While Bob was sleeping, I would tip-toe out to the living room and patch an audio cable from the television to the stereo system and wait until All Star Wrestling began, “featuring the top professional wrestlers from the United States, Canada, England, Australia, Mexico, Poland, Germany, Japan...” (“But mostly Minneapolis,” Bob once quipped.)
With “Mean Gene” Okerlund’s voice thundering through the speakers, Bob would emerge sleepily in a bathrobe and a half-flattened perm, which for some reason was a thing back then, and the day would begin with us cheering the heels (bad guys), the jobbers (perennial losers) and booing the babyfaces (good guys). We were rebels.
We admired the tag team of Jesse “The Body” Ventura and “Adorable Adrian Adonis” who would strut and bully until things got tough, at which point, the hulking, musclebound Jesse would drop to his knees, hands clasped in prayer, begging for mercy, before his scrawny opponent, Greg Gagne, whose father Verne co-founded the AWA (American Wrestling Association). Then, while the referee was distracted, Adrian would club “Greggy,” as we derisively called him, from behind with a folding chair, causing the immediate disqualification of our heroes and—get this—allow them to retain their tag team title because of the disqualification. The AWA had the greatest rules ever.
Verne looked like your dad—if your dad was bald, wore tight swim trunks around the house and accessorized with lace up boots. But he was a popular people’s champion and a 1948 Olympian. His foil at the time was Nick Bockwinkel, the suave, erudite, arrogant heel managed by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, described as “the smartest man in wrestling.”
During interviews conducted by the short, tuxedoed, seedy-looking Gene Okerlund, Heenan would brag about the exemplary wrestling prowess of “Mr. Bockwinkel” and complain about the skullduggery of supposed mastermind promoter and co-founder of the AWA, Wally Karbo, who had a thick German accent and often grew so flustered during exchanges with Heenan and Bockwinkel all he could do was sputter. While Heenan was singing his praises, Bockwinkel, in all his sweptback blond-haired splendor, would preen for the camera and nod in agreement.
Heenan’s role was to insult and infuriate fans. One time, before an appearance at the Aberdeen Civic Arena, Heenan was a guest on Bob’s afternoon show on KSDN, and obliged by calling everyone in town ignorant hillbillies and insisting that there would be trouble if anyone showed up waving “Weasel” signs or chanting “Weasel!” when he walked in, which naturally, they did. During his career, he was shot at, beaten and stabbed by fans who took their wrestling pretty seriously. He once paid his $1,200 fee to join the Screen Actor’s Guild so he could take a small movie role for which he was paid $1,000. “That’s how smart I was,” he said.
A former wrestler, Heenan once took on perennial loser “Sodbuster” Kenny Jay, who got his name from his landscaping business. In every match, Kenny Jay would put on a good show and almost win, only to fall victim to some underhanded tactic or nefarious plot. This time though, at a key point in the match, “Rock ‘N’ Roll” Buck Zumhofe distracted Heenan, who was summarily pinned. “The Brain” was so furious, he smashed Zumhofe’s boom box, valued in the thousands (claimed Zumhofe), on the turnbuckle, setting off another memorable controversy.
With Kenny Jay’s hand raised in victory, Bob and I leapt to our feet, dancing around on the furniture in our bathrobes like spastic Samurais, chanting “Kenny Jay won! Kenny Jay won!” During his career, Kenny Jay (Benkowski) wrestled an ape, a bear, and even lasted two and a half rounds with Muhammad Ali in an exhibition match—the highlight of his career, he said—but for Bob and me, it was the was the memorable win over “The Brain” that remains unforgettable.
One of the great interviews was Reggie Lisowski, otherwise known as the barrel-chested Crusher, who trained by “smoking cigars and carrying kegs of beer”. By the end of his road work, legend has it, the keg was empty, but Crusher continued to exercise late into the evening by “dancing with all the dollies on Wisconsin Avenue.” He favored stout Polish barmaids.
The interviews were always as entertaining as the matches. The best one I ever saw was with Jerry Blackwell, a 474-pound bearded villain from Stone Mountain, Georgia, who planned to illustrate his toughness by breaking a plank with his forehead in front of the cameras. With Baron Von Rashke (a substitute school teacher in the off-season) holding the board, Blackwell gave it a mighty whack. It cracked but didn’t break. Blackwell wobbled while Okerlund and Von Rashke’s eyes grew wide at the botched stunt. He managed to carry on, but as he woozily bragged about the mayhem he would inflict on his next opponent, a trickle of blood began to trickle down his face. So it was that the only blood I ever saw on All Star Wrestling came during an interview.
The AWA folded in 1991 after Vince McMahon transformed wrestling from a regional attraction to a slickly produced worldwide phenomenon. It had its moments, but it lacked the humor, personality and heart of the AWA. The AWA was cartoons for adults. A soap opera for men and a few rabid grandmothers. But those days are gone. Vern Gangne is gone. So is Blackwell. Karbo exited in 1993. Adonis died in a car wreck in 1988 on the way to a match. We lost the Crusher in 2005. Heenan, beloved in wrestling circles, has battled throat cancer, his arrogant lisp now silenced.
I miss those guys. I was feeling kind of wistful about it on this, a misty Sunday morning 35 years later. Then, half afraid of what I would find, I did a web search for Kenny Jay. Fear not, “The Sodbuster” is still going strong at 77, still living in Minnesota. It made me smile.