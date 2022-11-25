Thomas L. Knapp
/Williston Herald/Williston Herald

On November 16, the Respect for Marriage Act achieved 62 votes for "cloture" in the US Senate, meaning that it will proceed to floor debate and likely -- after reconciliation with the House version, which passed in July -- become law.

That's a good thing, but let's not make it more than it is. The long title of the bill reveals its true purpose: "A bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and ensure respect for State regulation of marriage, and for other purposes."



