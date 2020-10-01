I have been participating (virtually, of course) in our National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) annual conference. It was originally scheduled to be held in Virginia Beach and what I wouldn’t give to be there in person, but I am getting off track.
There are two things that I find invaluable when attending these meetings. First, it gives me an opportunity to do some networking with colleagues from across the country and secondly is a chance to see what different types of programs other agents are conducting. Most of them are very specific to the region of the country that the agent works in and, as such, the information does not apply to me. There are some topics, however, that apply everywhere.
One of the sessions that I stumbled upon was from an agent who works for Washington State University and was focused on several myths related to soil and soil health. I found the information presented to be very helpful and informative and thought that I would share as much of it as I can here.
One of the myths that the presenter alluded to was soil amendments. She started off talking about the recommended practice of adding rocks or other materials to the bottom of containers to help with soil drainage.
It turns out that using materials like that can actually cause the soil in the pot to hold more moisture than it would normally be allowed to drain through.
To demonstrate this she placed some rocks in the bottom of a clear pot with a somewhat sandy soil in it. When she lifted the pot off the surface it was on, none of the water came out the hole in the bottom and the soil was very saturated.
Another myth that she addressed was adding soil amendments. I am as guilty as anyone about encouraging people to add compost and other materials to a container and garden soils to help improve soil structure, drainage and fertility. While this is still a recommended practice, as with all things too much of a good thing can end up being not so good.
An example that was shared was a landscaped tree that was planted into native soil and then organic amendments were layered on top of the soil. In a matter of years those organic amendments had completely decomposed and the trees' roots were exposed on the surface of the initial soil layer.
Adding water-retaining amendments such as hydrogels is starting to get more attention and is being encouraged by some as a way to help soil absorb and retain water and the release that water over time eliminating the need for frequent watering.
Like the other practices this is great in theory but there are concerns as well. One issue is that these products break down in a few years and can actually end up wicking moisture out of the soil.
I guess the take-home messages are that, as with all things, if a process or product sounds too good to be true it potentially is, and like I said earlier, too much of a good thing is not always a good thing.
As you are looking at cleaning up your gardens for the winter and potentially making amendments to your beds just be wary. The presenter for this session was Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott. She has an entire blog dedicated to busting soil myths. I would encourage you to check it out at https://puyallup.wsu.edu/lcs/.
And as always, if you have questions or are not sure about whether or not a product will do what it is intended to do you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.