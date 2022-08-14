Purchase Access

During the 2021 Legislature, we set a budget to adequately fund state government operations. It turns out that the State Treasury received a lot more tax revenue than we projected. In almost every area, tax receipts have exceeded our expectations. The cause of that can be debated, but it does not change the fact the state is sitting on an estimated $1.5 Billion cash surplus. That surplus is in addition to over $800 million in rainy day funds. This leaves your elected leaders with a very important decision: should the surplus go back to the taxpayers now or should the state government keep it on hand to spend it as the government sees fit?

We are calling for a Special Session of the Legislature in September to give $900 million in rebates to taxpayers and pay off $100 million of the State's existing debt. The Democrat's legislative leaders agree that we have a billion-dollar surplus, but, predictably, they have proposed that the Legislature and the Governor use $750 million for new government spending.



