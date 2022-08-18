Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

Of all the horrors Republicans see in the Democrats’ grossly misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” the biggest bogeyman is that the Internal Revenue Service is going to get funding to hire new employees to boost their auditing efforts. Tax auditing, in case you don’t know, is a multifaceted approach to taxpayer compliance; some involve simple individual returns, but the complexity skyrockets when it comes to corporate and millionaire’s returns.

Mike Crapo, a Senator from Idaho, complains that this will boost the IRS auditing funding by 70%. Considering that IRS auditing efforts have declined by about 50% in the past 10 years it sounds like we need them to have the help. The IRS gets some 250 million tax returns annually and in 2019 audited less than one-half of 1 percent of them, down from about 1 percent in 2010.



