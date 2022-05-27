The other day I was interacting with someone who announced he wasn’t going to see Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules.
“I don’t watch propaganda,” he said.
How many times have I heard that before? An academic once told me he wasn’t going to read anything by gay author Bruce Bawer about his experiences in supposedly tolerant Europe because he “wasn’t typical” and it was, wait for it… propaganda!
That started a train of thought because you see, I do watch propaganda. In fact I study it.
The word probably leaves a bad taste in your mouth, and you probably have the vague impression it means something like “political lies.”
The term comes from the office of the Catholic Church, Congregatio de Propaganda Fide (Congregation for Propagating the Faith) founded in 1622 to propagate Catholicism in non-Catholic countries and it still exists.
The original definition is not much different from rhetoric or mass persuasion but goes beyond verbal communication to the use of art, music, etc. And most importantly, does not categorically exclude lying.
Two famous examples of propaganda in the 20th century are Leni Riefenstahl’s The Triumph of the Will, her ode to Hitler’s National Socialism, and Franz Capra’s Why We Fight newsreel series.
I recommend watching both at least once in your life.
Triumph shows the masterful use of imagery and music featuring beautiful young people marching to stirring music.
As someone said, “It was beautiful – and it was evil.”
Capra’s work is more documentary style, appealing to the intellect as much as the emotions as he shows with maps and newsreel footage of Nazi and Imperial Japanese forces laying waste to whole nations. He pitches it to all educational levels but doesn’t talk down to anyone as he explains why they had to be stopped, even at a terrible cost.
And controversially, he showed examples of their propaganda including scenes from Triumph.
“See, this is what they are showing their people.”
It was propaganda made for a free people.
Around that time the Instituter for Propaganda Analysis (1937-1942) shut down, but not before they’d created a taxonomy for analyzing propaganda. The IPA had been founded specifically to intellectually arm Americans against demagogues such as the viciously anti-Semitic Father Coughlin, whose radio diatribes once attracted as many as 30 million listeners a week.
The IPA found propaganda techniques fall into about seven basic categories. (Some examples fall into more than one and there may be more to be discovered.)
They are: Name-Calling, Glittering Generality, Transfer, Testimonial, Plain Folks, Card Stacking, and Band Wagon.
Some of the meanings are obvious like Name-calling, some require explanation, but none are hard to understand once pointed out. The IPA wasn’t working to make academic points but to bring the knowledge to a general audience.
Notice a lot of propaganda just looks like bad logic. Name-calling is known as the argumentum ad hominem (argument to the man) in logic for example. The question is whether it is deliberate or not.
Since then other techniques such as Fear have been identified and there’ s been deeper study of bias and persuasion but the IPA pioneered the systematic study of propaganda.
You can find entertaining and readable definitions at propagandacritic.com. I urge anyone interested in the subject to familiarize themselves with the techniques and try to identify them in our public discourse.
And if you see them used only by your own side, go back and read them again.