Technically, I've never spring-cleaned in my life. But if you want the motivation to do so, I have a sure-fire method. Have someone paint your walls and ceilings. This will require taking everything off the walls and moving every bit of furniture you have several times.
Gold's Gym charges for this sort of thing. In the process, you'll discover just how dingy everything is and feel compelled to clean it.
I tried putting off this project by touching up the “Pinot” and black color scheme a few months ago. Yes, black. In retrospect, a bit of advice — if your wife starts painting the walls black it means “we need to talk.” Or more accurately, “our lawyers need to talk.”
There were so so many nail and screw holes in the walls that it looked like the back wall of the St. Valentine's Day Massacre. I patched and sanded the scene of the crime; I was diligent in my surface prep, but as anyone who's tried it, matching paint is a little like putting plaids and stripes together, and that never worked — not even in the Sixties.
Despite my best efforts, I ended up with splotchy patches on the walls. In dim lighting, if you squinted, you hardly noticed at all. But you can only walk around with squinty eyes and a furrowed brow for so long before people start to think you're worried or constipated, or both.
I probably could have lived with the pile of furniture in the middle of the rooms for a while. I have a television in my bedroom, which was undisturbed by the recent facelift because it was repainted a year ago. (I've since contemplated the metaphorical underpinnings of changing the color of an aging male's bedroom from black — really — to a color Link's Do It Best Hardware calls Fool's Gold.) But you can only eat in bed for so long before you start waking up with croutons and what I hope are raisins in the wrong places.
I'm a little obsessive-compulsive, and I like order; but I've generally managed to balance this unfortunate affliction over the years with sloth. I'm approaching some sort of Zen equilibrium in my life, mixed in with a lot of genetic guilt thanks to that cursed German-Russian work ethic, which is the equivalent of having a Jewish-Catholic mother in your brain. I'm not sure if there's a chapter on sloppy perfectionists in psychology books, but there should be.
The dining room table, coffee tables and kitchen counters were heaped with stuff. It looked like Goodwill vomited in my house.
Once I started putting things back into place, I realized I had to mop the floors, if for no other reason than to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. That wasn't so bad, but then my OCD was triggered, and I began scrubbing every exposed surface, including my pets. That left Squirrel the World's Grumpiest Cat especially grumpy, because I don't know if you've ever licked Murphy's Wood Soap, but it's probably awful. That said, his fur has never been shinier.
It took me five days to get things back in order. It would have been six if I had put everything back on the walls. There are two ways to winnow down your material possessions. One is moving to and from Alaska in a 1983 Mustang with a cartop carrier. The other is painting your walls.
What did I do with the extra stuff? You had to ask, didn't you? And frankly, I resent it. Okay, it's temporarily piled up in India's bedroom, which is only occupied a few months a year anyway, since she's off at college — or at least that's what she claims when she's shaking me down for cash.
Eventually, I'll hang some of it up in rooms I don't intend to paint, soon. The rest will go into the garage for a few years until I'm sure I don't need it. Then I'll consign it at an estate sale, where I'll probably buy more than I sell.
© Tony Bender, 2020