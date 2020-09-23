Mom stopped in last week to buy me lunch. That isn't how she framed it, though. When she called ahead, she told me she needed to stop at the Ashley Veterinary Clinic to drop off some urns. She has a ceramics shop, and they're a regular customer. But I choose to believe it was mostly about me.
She presented me with a birthday present, a photo album filled with old black-and-white pictures of me, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and of mom and dad, looking impossibly young. These are the gifts you give when you're 81.
As I paged through the album, I saw familiar photos and some I hadn't remembered, but when I got to one of Glenn Leesberg, beaming in front of a birthday cake in Mom's kitchen, I got a little sentimental.
Glenn and Ethyl were our landlords in Frederick, S.D., charging the anemic rate of $40 a month, a gift even in those days for a two-and-a-half story home that had enough room for six kids and two parents wondering from month to month how they were going to make it all work. We never felt poor, though, because as my old pal Whitey said in a phone call this summer, “We were all in the same boat.”
Some years, in exchange for the rent, we painted the house, always white with black trim. I still remember Dad up on the ladder, putting storm windows on in the fall.
I also remember Ethyl grimacing from the picture window of the ancient pale green trailer house they lived in next door as Whitey and I pitched Wiffle balls to each other with the front steps and screened porch serving as a backstop. She'd silently groan when we added another dent to the screen.
When I think of Glenn and Ethyl, though, one word leaps to the forefront: kindness. In their homespun way, they were just good people, which was the norm in Frederick, S.D.
Glenn, who was from the south somewhere, amiably fixed our bikes and anything else that broke, and when Ethyl grumbled about having to replace another porch screen, Glenn just chuckled. There was a tree growing out from underneath the back porch which eventually caused the cement in the basement to heave, but Mom prevailed upon him to let it go. We had a swing on one of the branches, and it was a dandy climbing — or just sitting — tree.
We all spent time with Ethyl, poring through catalogs or playing Yahtzee, especially Mike, the youngest, who has Williams Syndrome. “Ethyl loved that little boy,” Mom says, “and when he was missing that's where you could find him.”
I held Glenn's image in my mind this spring as I tilled my garden, seeing him walking patiently behind an old orange tiller, planting — always by the moon. He tilled our garden, too, but it never looked as good as theirs, because, I'm guessing, we didn't plant by the moon. Once Glenn gave my mom a pail of fertilizer, and she used it all (Glenn laughed) and grew tomato plants as high as the water tower. We had to fight the giant to get them.
Sometimes Glenn “caught too many fish,” which meant good eating for us. There was a toll, though. Every visit came with a story. He was an epic storyteller, but I don't remember any of them, just the way he hitched his pants as a prelude to a 10-minute monologue. Mom does an affectionate impersonation of him, leaning back, intoning the words Glenn never said: “Well, to make a short story realllllllllly long...”
I always drive by that old house when I'm in town. The Leesberg trailer house is long gone as is the old shed with the faux-brick tar siding that housed Glenn's tools. For years a junked pale blue Ford sat beside it along with other rusting metal that Glenn “might need one day.” In short, it was boy heaven.
Every town has a rustic like Glenn, at least I'd like to believe they do, and if not it can't be much of a town. There's an art to delivering kindnesses without the recipient feeling beholden or even recognizing it for what it is, and in that sense, Glenn was Picasso. No, Norman Rockwell.
Mom understood the strategy. Sometimes she'd deliver fresh-baked cookies. “What are those for?” Ethyl would demand. “They didn't all fit in the cookie jar,” Mom would explain.
