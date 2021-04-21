A 13-year-old boy was murdered in Chicago last week, and the murderer will likely never face justice for it.
Adam Toledo’s family has vowed to seek justice for his death at the hands of police, but they won’t get it. Because though a cop fired the fatal shot he wasn’t murdered by the police, he was murdered by 21-year-old Ruben Roman who placed a gun in that boy’s hand and told him to shoot at cars.
Roman was arrested the same night and is reportedly facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, child endangerment, and violating probation.
What we know so far is that Chicago police responded to a ShotSpotter detection and at least two 911 calls of shots fired. An officer arrived at the scene where surveillance video showed Roman shooting at traffic with Toledo at his side.
The two ducked into an alley where at some point Roman gave the gun to Toledo. The officer yelled at him to show his hands. Toledo threw the gun away and turned around. Too quickly, the officer shot him.
CNN, not exactly known to be law enforcement friendly, said the time elapsed was less than one second. Under low light conditions the result was almost inevitable. Which matters not at all to the family of the boy, and the officer who will have to live with it the rest of his life.
Early reports say Toledo had gunshot residue on his hands consistent with having fired a gun.
So while cautioning that early reports often prove to be confused and contradictory, we seem to have solid information in the form of audio and video from various sources including the officer’s bodycam.
Now what can we reasonably conclude from this? Why was a 13-year-old boy out well past midnight accompanying an adult with a gun?
There’s a reason that fits all we know to date. It was a gang initiation.
Gangs recruit new members according to a protocol as old as history. Take young boys looking for men to look up to. Boys too young to have a fully-formed conscience. Take them through a process that involved creating an artificial family by shared taboo breaking and ritual torture.
Those of you who pledged a fraternity know the far milder form of this, which probably took the form of underage binge drinking and hazing. And even in respectable frats the hazing sometimes gets out of hand.
Thirteen is a good age to recruit. Kids are impressionable, and if socialized into a world of violence they are utterly fearless – and ruthless. Plus it’s not likely a 13-year-old will turn out to be an undercover police officer.
And underage boys are less likely to be charged as adults and face serious time if caught.
At more advanced ages potential infiltrators are weeded out by requiring they do things police cannot do, such as driveby shootings of innocent bystanders.
That’s what Roman was leading Toledo through that night. He was initiating him into a world of violence, and starting the process of turning him into a killer.
And though he’ll likely do time, it won’t be for the murder. He’ll be out after a while, and he’ll be initiating more boys into that world.
So out of frustration and a twisted hostility towards the law, the officer will be crucified.
And however that night might have turned out, the boy Adam Toledo was would have died and a man of violence would have been born.