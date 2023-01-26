Jerome Kessler, MD

Jerome Kessler, MD, is a physician at Sidney Health Center Clinic.

I am a physician who has worked in this region since 1986. I look at the local newspapers, browse the headlines, but admit that I do not read the details of most articles. After I read a prominently featured submission, entitled “Middle-class politeness” in the Sidney Herald newspaper (dated 1/22/23), however, I felt compelled to respond.

It irritated me that Jim Elliott (from the far western part of Montana), the author of that article, took former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich’s words from 1978 completely out of context. The author repeatedly said that Republicans “demonize the opposition” and have waged war on middle class politeness. Elliott’s criticism of Gingrich, and presumably the 50% of Americans who vote for conservatives in elections, is yet another example of the divisiveness in the media and the political class. I presume the goal of this is to maintain power. These policies and practices are certainly not in the best interests of America.



Tags

Load comments