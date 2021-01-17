Every now and again there comes a reminder that the problems of the nation come a distant second to people dealing with tragic events in their personal lives, in this case Alzheimer’s.
I found a wonderful post on Facebook about how to deal with the mind wandering of dear ones suffering from that most dreaded condition. It came under the heading Alzheimer’s Fight and I wish I could credit the therapist but the top of the image was cut off. So whoever you are sir, I salute you. You and a lot of commentors wrote this column.
The question was, “How do I answer my dad with dementia when he talks about his mom and dad being alive? Do I go along with him or tell him they have passed away?”
What the therapist suggested was, “Enter into his reality and enjoy it.”
Don’t fight it, he says. Don’t keep trying to get them to acknowledge it’s not 1959 anymore, live it with him – and learn about it. Get them to talk about it and you’ll learn things you might never have known.
So I reposted it and asked for comments. I said I know it’s difficult, but could any friends chime in with personal stories?
What as wealth of replies I got!
“It’s hard, there is a point where it is no longer effective to try and keep them oriented to our current status. When family is passing, yet they still remember, enjoy the memories.”
Another commented that care givers are trained to do this nowadays.
And another said loss of memory can be a blessing.
“I don’t speak a lot about it, but I had a treasured Mother-in-Law who was healthy but suffered a hip fracture, the pain affected her mental stability. Where she had been sharp as a tack, things changed, then her Son’s health started to decline, where she was in her late nineties, he passed with his own mental issues in his seventies, and Mom, still healthy never noticed his passing, and left us without knowing that pain. Sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise.”
One friend said you can learn some cool stuff.
“When my grandpa was convinced his high school girlfriends were sneaking into his bedroom at night, we went along with it and found out all kinds of fantastic local history that later we learned to be true.”
Which prompted another friend to chime in.
“That’s how I found out that, according to my mom, my super straight-laced aunt was the high school hussy.”
“This advice is beautiful. We, my Dad and I, were happiest when we had conversations in histime and place.”
One commentor remarked how cruel the alternative can be.
“Every time my father in law would correct my mother in law who was looking for her mother, he would say “your mother has been dead for 30 years!”, and she would burst into tears like it had just happened. It was extraordinarily cruel, and we finally got him to stop it.”
A few pointed out there can be drawbacks to this approach though.
“This is a great way to deal with this, when it is this kind of situation. Problem is, a lot of our elders lived through hard times and some horrible things.”
But one remarked that on some level they know they cared for someone who cares for them, even if they can’t remember who they are.
“I don’t know who you are but I know you are special to me.”