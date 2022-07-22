Last week, I visited the one person who’s responsible for this column other than me. Bernice Rollo. So you can take it up with her. My former (I guess I can say “old”) English teacher turned 100 in June, and she’s still razor sharp. She was working on a puzzle when I arrived while another centurion observed. What the heck is in the water around here? I was one of many former students who came to commemorate her milestone. Now, that’s impact.
Bernice Rollo never once said to me, “Tony, I think you could be a fine writer someday,” but she always—always—made it a point to read my compositions to the class and that was encouragement enough. Like I said, take it up with her. She taught at least three published writers that I know of, and hundreds of students who don’t dangle participles. I’ve forgotten her position on the Oxford comma.
Two people impacted my life when I was a kid. The other one was my baseball coach Bob Fuhrman, who wore plaid shirts and work boots to practice. Bob turned an average athlete into a centerfielder, and with some fine-tuning at the plate, into a right-handed hitter that could go to the opposite field. I learned the poetry, the logic, the symmetry of the game with every deep sigh and scowl. Like Bernice, he wasn’t warm and fuzzy, but when you got a compliment you never forgot it. I’ve been known to leave a baseball on his grave. I need to do that again. Sure, it’s “just a game,” but he instilled in me confidence that will carry me to the ninth inning.
As I sat with Bernice, I was reminded of something I noted at my Grandma Spilloway’s family funeral service—how this joyful church lady had touched so many people and how the echoes of her kindness reverberated within us and through our children, through generations. She continues to touch people she’ll never know. It reminded me that if we don’t leave this world a better place than we found it, we’ve just wasted precious time.
I’ve tried. As a people manager, I realize that I’ve incorporated what I learned from Bernice Rollo and Bob Fuhrman into the lessons I teach. People come and go, but my goal is that when they move on, they’re better, more learned, and more successful in life. I wasn’t always warm and fuzzy—demanding, certainly—but I think most of them consider me a friend to this day, and even if they didn’t understand at the time why I pushed as hard as I did, they do now.
Sometimes there were tears. In Hettinger, I had a terrific young saleswoman who came to me one Friday wondering if she could leave early. Hot date, I think. “Sure, I said, “If you feel you’ve done everything you can on this promotion, go ahead.” Her eyes sank. There were tears. But she understood that ultimately in life, you’re accountable to yourself.
I managed a sales team in the Black Hills and helped reorganize numerous publications that my company had purchased, and I remember the day a young man, newly married with a baby, came into my office. “I don’t know if I can cut it,” he confessed. Handsome kid. Blonde. Well dressed. Looked a little like Robert Redford. “Well, I don’t know either,” I answered, “but I do know you’ll regret not trying.”
He was a grinder, I told him. Not a natural charismatic salesman, “But I’ve seen a lot of naturals fail and a lot of grinders succeed.” And I think that’s why in the field of sports, the best managers are rarely the stars. They’re the hardscrabble grinders who relied on grit and smarts to win. You can’t teach natural talent, but you can teach resilience and persistence. A few years after I was transferred, the kid became a manager in the company. And I know, to my great satisfaction, that the turning point took place in my office.
Bernice thanked me for the flowers. But with the background noise, my hoarse throat—allergies—and her 100-year-old ears, it was hard to carry on a conversation, but being together was enough. I hugged her when I left. “Bernice, you’re very important to me,” I said into her ear. “And I love you.” She nodded, didn’t say anything, but she squeezed back extra hard. At the age of 100, she’s getting warm and fuzzy.