Last week, I visited the one person who’s responsible for this column other than me. Bernice Rollo. So you can take it up with her. My former (I guess I can say “old”) English teacher turned 100 in June, and she’s still razor sharp. She was working on a puzzle when I arrived while another centurion observed. What the heck is in the water around here? I was one of many former students who came to commemorate her milestone. Now, that’s impact.

Bernice Rollo never once said to me, “Tony, I think you could be a fine writer someday,” but she always—always—made it a point to read my compositions to the class and that was encouragement enough. Like I said, take it up with her. She taught at least three published writers that I know of, and hundreds of students who don’t dangle participles. I’ve forgotten her position on the Oxford comma.



