On Wednesday, Governor Gianforte signed off on a $308 million list of grants for high speed internet expansion across Montana. The money, which originated from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, was available to telecom companies who bid for grants to expand their coverage in underserved parts of the state. However, instead of using it to support local Montana businesses, the Governor’s administration awarded Charter Communications, an out-of-state corporate telecom giant, a plurality of the grant, totalling a shocking $109 million.

The decision has – understandably – faced criticism from local Montana telecom companies, some of whom received only 1% of their grant request. Charter Communications won most of the contracts that will expand existing markets – essentially handing the telecom giant the bids that are cheaper and easier to implement and forcing local small businesses to take on the more expensive, harder-to-reach areas.



