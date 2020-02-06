I’m in a bit of a quandry. Like a lot of people I was deeply affected by the exchange between Elizabeth Warren and a father in Iowa who’d put his daughter through college.
When Warren spoke of her plan to forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $100,000 a year.
“I just wanted to ask one question,” he said. “My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?”
“Of course not, “Warren answered.
“So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?” he said.
The guy’s got a point. What Warren is proposing (and Sanders too; he wants to forgive ALL student loans, all 45 million of them) is called “rewarding bad behavior.”
However Warren has a point as well.
Warren tweeted on January 17, “Student loan debt…is crushing an entire generation and holding back our economy.”
I got my BA in 1981 on a parentship, and they didn’t take out loans. I finished my MA in 1991 working the swing shift at the local sewage treatment plant and taking three graduate hours per semester, paying as I went.
I usually paid tuition toward the end of the semester after getting those notices about how they’d hold my grades until I coughed up. I graduated debt-free, however; which is how I was able to take off for foreign parts and have a great time for the next 13 years.
When I came back to my old university in 2004 I had a family. What I used to pay for one course wouldn’t cover books. I had a fellowship with a stipend, but I still had to take out loans.
Those loans weren’t much, but journalism doesn’t pay much either and they hung over me like the sword of Damocles for years. Which is why I’m sympathetic to the proposal to cancel student debt.
Whoa! Outstanding student debt load amounts to an estimated $1.41 trillion. That’s 54 percent of college students with loans, an average of $35,359 per borrower. Nowadays 14.4 percent of adults have some debt and 10.8 percent of debts are past due or in default.
Increasingly we hear about young people putting off plans to have children because they simply can’t afford to. Or worse. They will have children, and then raise them in a new kind of poverty.
Soaring college costs are generally held responsible for the debt crisis, and there is a good argument the student loan program is a primary driver of the rise in those costs.
So, if we forgive the debt, and throw the burden on the taxpayers let’s not kid ourselves, it ought to be on condition we abolish the student loan program.
But it answers that Iowa father’s question. Yes, you’re getting screwed for doing the right thing.
If there is anything the social experiments of the past couple generations have shown us, it’s that you can’t continue to reward bad behavior and get good results.
So I’m going to suggest one further measure, and many of you won’t like it.
Abolish the student loan program. Make the colleges figure out how to bring costs down (hint, don’t hire professors like Warren and pay them $400,000 for one class).
Allow people to apply for debt forgiveness, but cancel their degrees.
Excuse me, I’ll just run and hide now.