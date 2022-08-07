TBENDER MUG

Tony Bender

It's ironic that one of the friends to journalists, the general public, and North Dakota Sunshine Laws, should fall under suspicion after his death. After his sudden passing in January, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's e-mails were ordered scrubbed by his spokesperson Liz Brocker.

Did I say Stenehjem's e-mails were deleted? I meant yours—your e-mails were deleted. Those were public records, and, well, you're the public. They work for you. You elected them. You pay their salaries.



