Almost everyone looks famous here and about half of them are. The famous look smaller in person — decidedly human, and you learn to look carefully or you may not even notice a celebrity passing you by. But the most famous person I met in Los Angeles was a tall guy named Gordie slinging burgers at the Apple Pan in West Hollywood.
Four of us lined up for open seats Friday night for short order cooking from a sparse menu that has not changed since 1947. Maybe 10 items, tops. I was there with Connie, her husband and daughter. Connie had lived here some 20 years ago and wanted to eat here for old time’s sake.
There are 26 red stools at a U-shaped counter, and that’s all. There were 10 people standing in line. Young white suburbanites… tattooed sleeveless Hispanics... blue collar workers… A dad with two toddlers, all equals here, all politely waiting a turn for burgers ground from choice cuts of meat (a secret recipe).
Gordie, who is one of those tall guys who is mostly torso, gimps around his half of the counter, sliding burgers to waiting hands as he has for 30 years. And he’s not even the oldest of the old-timers. The joint was built in 1947 back before the city grew up around this tiny little building with thick green painted trim, each coat marking the years like the rings of a tree.
The daughter of the founder and the first waitress still owns the place. Another guy has been here for 40 years. Oh, they’ve tried to leave. But they get paid well, and there is a sense of community here that infects you in a good way even as you wait in line.
Time has stopped here.
I have the banana cream pie and root beer, which is served in a metal base with ice in a paper cup. Gordie almost throws my pie at me like an old friend tossing me the keys to his Chevy.
He gimps back to another customer and slings a burger wrapped in paper. Lettuce. No mustard. The house relish. All on a toasted bun with no plate. Here, you get it their way but it turns out to be your way, too. The food is legendary, which is why nothing has changed and time has stopped.
The idea was to make a menu so simple and tasty it would endure, and it has. But there is more to it than the mounds of egg salad (made from brown eggs, only) that go into a sandwich and the addictive French fries. There is energy so positive here, it permeates the food, and you can’t help but absorb some.
Connie watches Gordie move from customer to customer. Like the cooks at the grill, he wears a paper hat — because that is the way it has always been done here. “He used to be so fast,” Connie whispers.
About then Gordie smiles at her and recollects the day when Connie’s baby stuck her hand in a hot cup of coffee and the ruckus it caused.
In the few minutes we have been there, we have watched 15 people move in and out, and that translates into hundreds of faces every day, but somehow Gordie has remembered that day and an old customer. Connie introduces “the baby” sitting beside her, now a graphic artist trying to make a go of it in Los Angeles.
Connie, who normally exudes a distant Norwegian cool, melts. It feels good to be remembered. Gordie gives her a menu she will frame for her office back in Santa Fe. She hugs it to her chest and her eyes get misty. They say it is not a sentimental town. Jaded and indifferent. But at the Apple Pan, it’s just not so.
They tried to shut the place down as a metropolis sprang up around it. While time stood still inside with the red seats and plaid wallpaper, outside, time flashed by like lightning. Tall, gleaming glass buildings rose and there were buyout offers with so many zeros, anyone else would have taken them. But what is the value of timelessness and the sense of comfort inside these four walls?
I slug a second root beer and Gordie smiles in satisfaction. He sweeps my pie plate away with a flourish. Everything here is done with flourish. The buns are flipped on the griddle with a flourish. The old cash register gears even have a song.
I tip big and Connie’s husband tips even more. We spin our stools and make way for the next in line. We step out into the night, satisfied.
I really hated to leave.
© Tony Bender, June 2, 2008