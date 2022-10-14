Brad Molnar

In 1992 Marc Raciciot was the underdog against Dorothy Bradley in the general election to be Montana’s new governor. Instead of carpet bombing each other with mindless 30 second commercials they agreed to a debate in each of Montana’s 56 counties. That was cut short as all the questions had been asked and the press had covered the answers so the crowds dwindled. Compare that to today’s scenario where artful dodging of debates is considered political wisdom. After losing the election due to accepting debates Dorothy Bradley commented, “Honest debate helps reveal what candidates really believe, what’s important, what they will go to the mat for, and what kind of Montana leader they will be”.

Recent debates seem to showcase the panelists, and the answers serve more as launching pads to denigrate opponents; questions be damned. The primary season for Montana’s newly created congressional district was a long, loud, silence. Debates were often partisan centric with some candidates never showing up.



