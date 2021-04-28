The verdict is in, but it’s not over. Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd but troubling questions remain, and three more trials.
Last time I wrote about this I said, “There is a good chance the trials are going to result in acquittal, or if there are guilty verdicts they’ll be overturned on appeal. In either case all hell is going to break loose and the cities will burn again.”
I haven’t been doing very well predicting things lately, but I’ll give myself a C-minus on this one.
The verdict was guilty, but there is a good chance it will be overturned on appeal. The trial judge himself said there were grounds.
Those grounds include failure to sequester the jury especially in the light of prejudicial statements by Rep. Maxine Waters and President Biden, and threats to dox the jury members. Not to mention the pigs head left at the former residence of a defense witness.
(Doxing is the detestable practice of revealing names and addresses of people one is trying to threaten, without actually making what could be legally called threats. Like Pilate washing his hands.)
Then no, the mob didn’t riot in celebration. But the verdict was met with chants of “Whose streets? OUR streets! Whose streets? OUR streets!”
And now we hear reports in the block where George Floyd died, unofficially renamed “George Floyd Square,” black business owners are begging police to return because it’s become a high-crime no-go zone.
So the first troubling question is, did the jury reach the verdict because they thought it was just, or did they sell their verdict for peace and safety?
Second question; the judge did indeed say there was grounds for a mistrial after Mad Maxine came to town urging continued rioting in the event of an unsatisfactory verdict.
So why didn’t he declare one? Did he think the bar had not quite been reached, or did he kick the can down the road for somebody else to deal with?
Now let me draw your attention to the fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.
Bodycam footage shows clearly the young woman was in the process of trying to stab another girl. The policeman who fired the fatal shots pretty clearly saved the girl’s life, which was undeniable to all but the most hateful lying race hustlers.
Then basketball star Lebron James, published the cop’s photo on Twitter with the comment, “You’re next.”
Public outcry forced him to take it down. But this leads to the same question Water’s speech raises. Does this rise to the level of legally actionable threats? And if so will anyone have the guts to prosecute?
Years ago in a conversation with a lawyer who had defended many accused of murder, he mentioned that witness and jury tampering were considered such serious offenses that a prosecutor would gladly drop murder charges if he thought he could get a tampering conviction.
Of course he was thinking in terms of criminals who threaten jurors and witnesses to get a ‘not guilty’ verdict.
One more question. Years ago I saw Phil Donohue interview the Irish Prime Minister Garett FitzGerald.
FitzGerald explained that no, the Irish Republic does not consider the IRA to be heroic freedom fighters but murderous thugs. And, when caught committing criminal acts in Ireland they are tried in camera, i.e. a trial held behind closed doors with the identity of everyone involved kept a closely guarded secret.
Is that in our future as well?