It was more-or-less inevitable that I had to write a column on the Ukraine war raging even as we speak.
I have opinions. Everybody has opinions.
Some are sensible and defensible. “I support Ukraine but don’t want to see American boots anywhere near the ground there, because Putin is a headcase and has nukes.”
Some are… kind of exotic. “I support Putin because every politician I don’t like is against him and he’s really fighting the New World Order.”
And that btw was a right-winger.
I lean towards the former. I have friends in Ukraine, and Poland and Lithuania. And full disclosure, property in Poland. I’d like to see Ukraine supplied with munitions, but seems to me they’re doing OK with what they have so far.
Poland and the rest of the former Warsaw Pact are actively helping with resupply and taking in all the Ukrainian refugees who come their way.
Back during the Obama administration Lech Walesa, first president of free Poland, warned the Eastern Europeans they could no longer rely on America and to look to their own security.
They seem to have taken that advice to heart and are acting with an astounding degree of solidarity.
Poland, according to friends there, has at time of writing taken in 700,000 Ukrainian refugees. The Polish government has waived all visa requirements for Ukrainians – and their pets!
Poles are opening their homes to them and now I have to tell you how astounding this is.
Poles and Ukrainians didn’t always get along. In fact, they hated each other. Parts of Ukraine have historically been conquered by Poland. In the 20th century Poles were massacred by Ukrainians. Former East Poland became West Ukraine after the WWII border readjustments. (The Poles got a strip of east Germany in return.)
My children’s maternal great-grandmother grew up in the borderlands and was in her teens a courier for the underground Armia Krajowe during WWII.
I tell my kids the story of how she once encountered some Ukrainian partisans. Because she spoke fluent Ukrainian she could pass, so they invited her to come with them to a farm to, “watch us kill some Poles.”
Who turned out to be her aunt and uncle, and her cousins. They looked at her as they died and never gave her away.
She loved my children dearly and I am almost unbearably sorry they will never get to know her for even the brief time I did.
My kids have cousins in Poland. One of them lived next door to his father, but last time we were there hadn’t spoken to him in two years. Because his father referred to his wife (a tiny inoffensive girl, very sweet) as, “That Ukrainian whore.”
I can’t say this attitude was typical in Poland, but it is pretty common.
But now a Polish friend writes:
“There is massive help all along the whole country offered to refugees!!! Food, accommodation, transport, medical support, money donations, all by both government institutions, commercial/business, and private people. This "past bad blood" doesn't count! Doesn't exist!”
Well there’s nothing to unite people like a common enemy. But there’s one more thing.
Though they both hate and fear Putin and his ambitions, I’m not hearing a general hatred for Russians. Within Russia there is a substantial anti-war movement, and they’re in touch with their counterparts in the West.
If we are dancing on the brink of Armageddon, perhaps we are also dancing in celebration of a new age of solidarity among lovers of freedom everywhere.