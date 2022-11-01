Sometimes in life we are called to do things that we do not see coming. We find ourselves on roads we’ve never driven down or sunrises and sunsets we may never see again.
Whether it was fate, or just circumstance, I was recently asked to come to Eastern Montana for a week to help out at the Sidney Herald.
I grew up in the midwest, so I was not unfamiliar with the landscape around Sidney or Richland County.
When I was very young and up until the age of 12, I lived in the far northeast corner of Colorado, where the locals there referred to it as the “Northeast Plains. You could almost see the great Rocky Mountains from Morgan County on a clear day, but most of the time we would pass flatlands and fields in the semi-arid climate.
On an assignment during the week in Sidney, myself and a newly hired reporter were asked to locate and talk to people and residents of an unincorporated community that is located in North Dakota, roughly 30 miles from Sidney, for an article that we were working on.
I realized that once we had gotten about five miles out of town, that we were in a different world than I was used to in my normal life in Minnesota, where I reside nowadays.
The first thing that surprised me was the remoteness of where I was. I’m sure in the 30 miles we traveled, I only saw one or two ranches. I mostly witnessed rolling hills and the many buttes that dot the landscape along with a lot of grazing cattle.
According to National Geographic, “buttes are tall, flat-topped, steep-sided towers of rock and were created through the process of erosion - the gradual wearing away of earth by water, wind, and ice. Buttes were once part of flat, elevated areas of land known as mesas or plateaus.”
I recall thinking at the time how lucky I was to have taken this journey on that particular day of my life and how many people will never witness the beauty of this part of the world.
I was also surprised to witness how friendly most of the people were that I met that day as well. They were willing to share their memories and recollections with us that gave us a small peek into their world.
Another less amazing, but actually very strange aspect of the journey that day was how we completely lost our cell signal on our phones.
I fortunately grew up before the popularity of smartphones, or even the internet. But it was still jarring, as most like myself, have become so connected to our phones. I wondered aloud to my colleague how people communicated or lived without a reliable cell signal in these parts. I also realized how much we take for granted in the modern world as we navigate through life. Being “off the grid” is a nightmare for some, while for others it is a breath of fresh air. That is, unless you get lost and depend on Google Maps.
While looking for one ranch we tried to find, my colleague and I both lost cell signal and GPS, rendering our phones into worthless pieces of plastic and glass for a little while.
We were all-out scrambling, driving up steep hills, doing anything we could to get a signal. We must have eventually driven onto a big enough ridge of sorts and gotten a marginal signal and reached the ranch and got squared away with the proper directions to his place and had a wonderful time visiting about where he lived and all the history.
We sometimes don’t realize the positives of the places we live. We sometimes take them for granted. As a new visitor to the area, I am so blown away by the sites and places in Richland County and the surrounding area.
Sidney is an amazing place with amazing people. Thank you for the welcome and maybe we’ll meet again another time.