I am going to have to get a new credit card again. I just cut mine in half and trashed it after a nice conversation with my credit union rep.
It seems there were a number of fraudulent charges on it. Fortunately only a couple went through, others were blocked. So my software precautions seems to be working, though of course no system is perfect.
It appears to have happened two days after I made an online reservation at a cheap motel in Fargo, North Dakota. I was going to visit my son who is working there and take him to breakfast.
When I got there, the motel clerk said they had no record of my reservation. There was something about the vibe of the place so rather than start over again I left and went to the Red Roof Inn, which was a little more expensive but very pleasant, with a good WiFi connection, and a friendly staff who adored my dog and spoiled her with treats.
When I got home I checked, and sure enough I’d been charged for the room at the original motel. I’ve sent a complaint, and told them I suspect this incident and my fraudulent charges are connected.
If I don’t get satisfaction I will spread their name far and wide, one of the perks of being a journalist.
I’m wondering how those other charges were blocked. I do have pretty good software that opens a new window for financial transactions, and recently installed VPN (Virtual Private Network) software that uses encryption to scramble data when it’s sent over a Wi-Fi network.
Among other effects, it prevents your physical location from being traced by the whatsis thingee on your emails.
A little further back I ran into an attempted in-person scam in a grocery store parking lot of all places.
As I was loading my groceries a frumpy-looking woman approached me and said, “Excuse me sir, but my daughter (gestures to car next to mine) said you scraped our car.”
I looked at the rust-eaten side of the car and saw no evidence of any recent damage. That and the fact we were standing at an appropriate social distance between our two cars with room to spare made me just a tad suspicious.
“No ma’am, I did not,” I replied. “Would you like to call the police?”
She backed off. I took out my phone and took pictures of both cars, making sure her license plate was in the frame. She apologized profusely and went on her way.
Police took my report and told me to hang on to the pics.
Further back. I got an anonymous email from someone who said they’d hacked my laptop camera and caught me doing a Jeffrey Toobin in front of my computer. (Writer for The New Yorker and CNN analysist caught on a Zoom call he thought was over.) Sender demanded a payment in Bitcoin.
I dismissed it because, well because I’m not a perve that’s why.
But what was a bit worrying was the sender knew an old password I used to use, so like the motel scam it had to have been done by someone who worked for an organization I’ve done business with in the past. But they were computer savvy enough that I wasn’t able to forward or even copy-and-paste the message to the police.
So a word to the wise folks. Keep your software up to date and your privacy guarded. But remember the best anti-scam software is between your ears and be on your guard.