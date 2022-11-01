Jim Elliott

How would you feel if you found that you and your water rights were the victim of a “Fraudulently derived, over-reaching, unconstitutional water compact”? Pretty heated, I would guess, and rightly so if that were the case. The compact I am referring to is the Flathead Water Compact between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation (CSKT), the State of Montana and the United States. Even though the Compact is now law there are many in Western Montana who think it is illegal. The quote about the compact is from a video (at about the 19 minute mark) on how to file an objection with the Montana Water Court on aspects of the Compact. It was put out by Concerned Citizens of Western Montana, and you can view it at https://vimeo.com/761733338

My concern here is that the creation of the Compact is being mis-represented by people who oppose It, and that this misrepresentation has the potential to influence the coming elections. In the video the Compact is criticized by talking about the “great lengths the parties have gone to avoid vigorous review and scrutiny” of the process (video at about 4 minutes 20 seconds). So, my purpose in this article is to present the history of the compact and let you decide for yourself its legitimacy. This may seem irrelevant to some of my readers in Eastern and Central Montana because they may not feel affected by the issue, but it is of importance to all Montanans. The Flathead Compact was the last of the seven Tribal Compacts entered into by the state to resolve the “reserved water rights” on the reservations within Montana. The concept of a federally reserved water right comes from the “Winters” decision by the U. S. Supreme court in 1908 which held that when the United States creates an Indian Reservation (in the Winters case the Fort Belknap Reservation in Montana) it necessarily creates a tribal water right in the amount to satisfy the needs of that reservation.



