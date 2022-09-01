Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick

Senate District 10

Editor's Note

This editorial is in response to a previous one by former Gov. Marc Racicot and former Sec. of State Bob Brown regarding a top two or a top four primary election system.

Several days ago, Marc Racicot and Bob Brown published an editorial arguing Montana should adopt a top two or a top four primary election system. While both of these gentleman have cloaked their arguments in favor of these primary systems as methods of saving our “democracy”, the truth is these primary election systems are fundamentally anti-democratic and wrong for Montana.

In a top two primary system, the top two finishers, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election. In a top four primary system, the top four finishers, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.



