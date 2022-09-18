I was walking down the sideline moments after the national anthem when the announcer welcomed two dignitaries to the game—Senator John Hoeven and Attorney General Drew Wrigley—and I started laughing.
In the last two weeks, I'd taken both to the woodshed in my Forum Communications column. I criticized Wrigley for what I deemed political showboating when he absolved a Fargo officer of wrongdoing in a shooting death, opining that he must have gotten a nice tan from the spotlight. A week earlier, I called Hoeven, who's spotlight averse, “a figment of our collective imaginations.”
There they were, both in Wishek at the football game.
What are the chances?
I glanced back occasionally as I photographed the game, and then finally, during a timeout, introduced myself to Wrigley. I've known Hoeven awhile. When I was Ashley Chamber of Commerce president he accepted my invitation to speak at our banquet. His father was a banker in Ashley when we were both kids, he reminded me when we talked.
“Well, if I'm going to beat you up, I'll look you in the eye,” I told Wrigley, shaking his hand. He grinned and immediately referenced my column; it's the second time he's been a victim, the first for not digging into the intentional deletion of his late predecessor, Wayne Stenejehem's, e-mails.
“Who is this jerk?” Wrigley wondered aloud to his staff when he read my latest column, although not in those words, exactly.
“Hey, I said you were right!” I said defensively.
“Yeah, the way my wife says I'm right,” Wrigley laughed—prefaced by a series of disclaimers.
Turns out a staffer is a fan, though, so he wanted a selfie to share with them. I've got to practice posing. He has a trademark political smile, and I look grumpy—and I wasn't! Heck, I appreciated the conversation. As a member of the Fourth Estate, I hold politicians accountable, but, it's never personal.
Hoeven's got a sense of humor, too. When he ran for governor against Heidi Heitkamp, I waged an independent campaign, promising “a liver sausage in every pot,” which unfortunately, many people took as a threat. Heitkamp, who's a good sport, contributed two dollars to my campaign, so naturally I publicized her unconditional support. When I introduced Hoeven at the banquet, though, I noted that he'd only donated a dollar (true) “because he's a fiscal conservative.”
He also took in stride the political mudslinging from my desperate campaign when the only compliment I could muster was that he had “gubernatorial hair.” Another year, when he was being coy about running for reelection, I heckled that he was “kinda, sorta, maybe, possibly” gonna run again. A few weeks later, he sent me a postcard announcing to me personally that he was indeed “kinda, sorta, maybe, possibly” in the race.
On the sidelines on Friday, he chided me a bit for thinking he's some kind of extremist. Actually, no. We agree on some issues, disagree on others, but I did take him to task for not defending the Constitution over party and president. I expect more. I expect more for my country.
Overall, though, the most political the conversation got was when someone urged Wrigley and Hoeven to buy some Wishek Sausage, not realizing that Kirk Rueb, producer of Ashley Sausage, was standing right there, leaving it to me to play diplomat. Now, when it comes to sausage in McIntosh County, I am Switzerland. Politically neutral. Oh, I'll cop to being a liberal when 99.5% of the county isn't, but I won't go where angels fear to tread. I buy them both. I love them both. Adore, really. And I think Darren Deile and Kirk Rueb are great Americans.
Drew Wrigley and John Hoeven aren't the first politicians I've excoriated nor will they be the last. Unless I stop doing my job. However, throughout several dustups I've had with politicians from both parties, the lines of communication have never closed, and that's the way things should work. We all want what's best for America even if we disagree over how to achieve it. Politician to politician, politician to press, politician to citizen, we need those conversations. I enjoyed mine on Friday night.
Now, I'd like to urge everyone to buy copious amounts of delicious and nutritious Wishek and Ashley sausage. If you know what's good for me.