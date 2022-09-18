TBENDER MUG

Tony Bender

I was walking down the sideline moments after the national anthem when the announcer welcomed two dignitaries to the game—Senator John Hoeven and Attorney General Drew Wrigley—and I started laughing.

In the last two weeks, I'd taken both to the woodshed in my Forum Communications column. I criticized Wrigley for what I deemed political showboating when he absolved a Fargo officer of wrongdoing in a shooting death, opining that he must have gotten a nice tan from the spotlight. A week earlier, I called Hoeven, who's spotlight averse, “a figment of our collective imaginations.”



