As summer continues to move along, haying has been progressing nicely and the beginning of small grain harvest is only a few weeks away.
When harvesting forages, a producer has an opportunity to certify them as noxious weed seed free forage, which potentially opens up other avenues for marketing hay and straw.
Like everything though, there is a process to getting forages certified.
There were a few changes made to the program a couple of years ago so I figured I would start by highlighting them. Those changes mostly consisted of an increase in the fees producers are required to pay to be associated with the program. The cost to have a field inspected for certification is $4.50 an acre with a minimum fee of $45.00 assessed to the producer.
The price for the bale markers has also increased, and the baling twine is now $50.00 per box. The tags are $0.50 per tag or $50.00 for a bag of 100 tags. Typically, these costs can be recouped by the producer in the amount that he or she charges for selling certified forage.
Those two items are primarily the only changes in the program that were made. Just as a review though, here are some important items to remember for getting hay and/or straw certified.
The field inspection must be completed prior to the hay or straw being cut. For straw, the grain must be harvested within two weeks of the inspection and for hay, it must be cut within one week of the inspection.
Paperwork Required
After contacting me to inspect a field, there is a form that needs to be completed to send to the Montana Department of Agriculture. All paperwork must be filled out. It must be completed in order to ensure the product(s) meet the requirements for the program.
All applicable fees must be paid. Upon completion of the inspection, the fee for the inspection and for the markers must be taken care of.
Essentially, those three items are the essential parts of having an inspection completed for the program.
Just as a reminder though, there are certain instances when certified weed seed free forage must be used. Some examples of when certified noxious weed seed forage must be used include when pack animals or horses are taken on public land in Montana and when mulches, bedding materials and erosion control devices are used on work for government agencies or for public utilities.
If you have a field or fields you think would qualify as noxious weed seed free forage when forage is taken from them, give me a call. We can set up a time for me to come and inspect it to see if it meets the requirements.
Just remember, it must be done prior to being harvested.
Before ending I want to make another plug for the Richland County Farmer’s Market. The market is now operating on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot east of the Richland County Library. We are always looking for vendors — and customers.
If you have any questions about the noxious weed seed free forage program in Montana, give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.