Under the cruel jokes heading, I “won” the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes second prize: $3.4 meeeeeeellion dollars, the caller advised me.
There was a split second where I hoped, of course. That much money would solve many existing fiscal constraints, and then some. Maybe I need a yacht? Or at least a camper. Just saying.
But the very next sentence was like the rude, ice-cold water for my wake-up call.
“Are you at home?” He asked. “I’ll just need to deliver the check to you at your residence.”
“Weeell,” I told him, “I’m at work right now. Can’t you send it to me at work?”
At this point, I turned the speakerphone on so coworkers could hear the rest of the conversation. There was, of course, snickering in the background.
“Are you laughing?” the caller exclaimed, scolding me. “Are you not taking this seriously?”
“On the contrary, sir,” I said a little sternly. “I’m very serious. Why can’t you bring the prize to me at work?”
“You have to receive the prize at your home,” the caller insisted, using his own stern, exasperated tone. “Call me when you are done with work. My number is ….”
I dutifully repeated the numbers back to him, hoping to falsely raise his own hopes as he had mine. Of course, I did not call this person after work.
The scam is just one in a deluge targeting Americans through our emails at home and at work, our Facebook and other social media platforms, our telephone calls, our snail mail, and more. I’ve watched these types of attacks grow steadily over the past two decades. At first, they were a manageable handful. But these days, I’m marking literally hundreds of emails and texts every day as spam that aims to steal my identity, and probably, what little money I have.
I’ve often been told over the years, following up on various scams, that there’s really no way to prevent these attacks. The phone company can’t (or won’t) shut them down. And good luck getting a company to respond as to whether you really have an outstanding charge for a $2,000 computer. I’ve tried, and sometimes you cannot even call the company on the phone because you have no account with them, and are therefore not a “customer.”
These scams are cruel on many levels. A significant number of Americans who are in desperate need of money, or maybe just barely awake drinking their morning coffee, fall into these traps every year. And entire retirement funds are lost.
If we can’t stop these jerks, I’ve often wondered if we couldn’t reverse engineer a virus that would infect their computers and force them to pay our bills for us?
Seems like it would be poetic justice to me.
In the meantime, if you’ve been targeted by a con artist, let us know, and we’ll tell others what the scam of the day is, so that more people will recognize it, and hopefully not fall prey to it.
Renée Jean is Regional Managing Editor of the Sidney Herald