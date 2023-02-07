At some time or another, almost everyone has to face a police officer for one thing or another, even if it's something as minor as a traffic ticket. Being no different than most, I admit I have been in that situation a time or two.
In fact, my first day in town saw me pulled over by a Sidney police officer. I documented this experience a year or so ago, so I won't go through the details again. Let's just say I didn't end up in the jailhouse nor was my wallet any lighter for the experience.
As best I can recall, I've probably been pulled over for one thing or another 5-6 times over the past 49 years. Yes, I'm older than that but I didn't drive for the first 14 years of my life because my feet couldn't reach the gas pedal.
Of those traffic stops, I was only ticketed and fined twice. Not a bad percentage. I still laugh at one of those incidents because I would never have thought my little gimmick worked.
I was home on leave from the Navy and I had a Tennessee tag and license. I had just left a restaurant in a town called Winder (“Wind”er as in a clock, not a breeze.). I rolled through a stop sign. Not really ignoring it but at the same time not coming to a stop. (This doesn't happen in Sidney often since very few of your intersections have stop signs, something that still marvels me.
Just my luck a Winder police officer saw me and pulled me over. My brain went, “Great! Just what... WAIT! Try this!”
I got out of the car before the officer could exit his patrol car, went back to his car and said, “Officer, I'm from Tennessee and need to get back to Athens (the next town over.) Can you tell me how to get there?”
He politely gave me directions to get back on the main road to Athens (something I already knew, of course).
I thanked him, got back in my car and drove off. Never showed him my license, insurance, or anything.
I could just imagine him after a minute or two go, “Wait! I pulled HIM over!”
Hopefully they all got a laugh out of it back at the station.
Have you ever talked your way out of a ticket? If so, send me a line and let me know how you did it. The email address is below.
We'll do this again as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.