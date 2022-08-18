Rep. Frank Garner

Rep. Frank Garner

House District 7

There are legislators working to call a special session 90 days before the next regular legislative session to address the billion plus dollars in surplus taxpayer funds. While the news of a surplus is welcomed, legislators must now decide if a special session is the right format for making decisions on the largest surplus in our state’s history.

The sheer volume and rarity of this surplus begs us to be thoughtful and deliberate. The short special session format has historically been the tool for responding to imminent emergencies that require immediate action. For example, a special session was called when the fire fund was empty during an active fire season. The current proposal is to address approximately 1.5 billion dollars in approximately two days.



