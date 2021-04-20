At 16-years-old, most males consider themselves bulletproof. In my case, I also considered myself bear-proof. I was wrong.
In the fall of 1976, the fair came to town and this particular fair brought with it Victor the Wrasslin’ Bear. No, wrestling was not spelled that way but seeing as how Victor is not writing this column, I believe it to be more descriptive and choose to do so.
The premise was simple. There was a round cage with a bear inside, that being Victor. Victor wore a muzzle and he was declawed.
Gullible... I mean brave locals would sign up to wrassle Victor and if one were to succeed in getting said bear off his feet, then that person’s name would go on a trophy. The trophy contained a number of names, mostly professional wrasslers, such as Andre the Giant, Superstar Billy Graham, The Mighty Igor. You get the idea.
I wanted my name added to that trophy.
I watched a few hapless fools try their luck, each being dispatched by Victor with very little effort. I scoffed at their lack of wrasslin’ prowess or any semblance of a plan of attack and was sure that as a high school football player who watched wrasslin’ faithfully every Saturday afternoon, I would prevail. A win was inevitable.
Then my turn came. I did not prevail. After grappling for a moment or so, Victor threw me to the mat and pounced on me much like a cat attacking a laser pen light, only jumbo-sized. It happened so fast I could not react.
I had lost.
I was devastated. How could this happen?
After the devastation wore off, I got mad. I spent much of that evening trying to figure out what I did wrong. The more I thought about it, the more I was determined to return to the fair the following day and right my wrong.
And I did. Return that is.
I did not stop at any rides. I did not stop for cotton candy or candy apples. (Funnel cake had yet to be invented. Yes, I’m that old.) I went straight to Victor’s cage and signed up to wrassle the bear again.
I had a new plan. This one was fool-proof. Or so I thought. I had figured out that Victor’s plan was to start out on all fours, so he did not seem to be as large as he was. As he neared the center of the cage, he would stand up on his hind legs and suddenly appear gargantuan. This would intimidate the opponent.
My plan was to intimidate Victor the Wrasslin’ Bear. I did not know bears cannot be intimidated. It did not, however, take long to figure out.
When Victor rose up on his hind legs, I stretched my arms out and yelled, “I’ve got him now!” and charged him with all my might. I then hit him with my best football tackle. Tackling a bulldozer would have been easier. Victor did not budge.
Being an avid wrasslin’ fan, I then attempted a hip drag. Victor anticipated my move and flipped me to the mat.
I knew he would pounce and immediately rolled over to get my elbows and knees underneath me. Using every ounce of my strength, I was able to stand up.
A word of caution- If a wrasslin’ bear throws you to the mat, stay there. They do not like it when you get back up.
Victor threw me into the side of the cage. I bounced off and he threw me to the mat again. He then pounced faster and placed a paw on my chest to prevent me from repeating my escape.
I had lost for a second time.
How could this happen... again? I was devastated... again. I went home and told the story to my Dad. I said, “I don’t know what I did wrong?”
Daddy looked at me and said, “I know what you did wrong.”
“What?”
“You got in there to start with. You can’t beat a bear.”
I guess he could have been right… but to this day I still think I should have been able to beat that bear.