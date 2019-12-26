Unless something strange happens in the next two days, it appears as though we have escaped 2019 without any known infestations of Palmer amaranth being found in Richland County (and all of Montana for that matter). So I guess in all of the not so good stuff that happened in agriculture production this year, that is one good bright spot. It also brings a smile to my face because there was a certain scientist who shall remain unnamed who was so certain that it would show up this year and it’s not very often that I get to prove a scientist wrong.
I used the word escaped above intentionally; because escaped is truly what we did. It really was through no effort on anyone’s part that this nasty weed did not show up, we just lucked out and were fortunate enough to not have any contaminated seed, equipment, feedstuffs, etc.. show up. We may or may not be so lucky in 2020.
I came across an article recently in another publication that discussed a farmer/rancher’s battle with Palmer amaranth in another state and thought it would be appropriate to summarize his story to demonstrate what other ag producers in other states are battling. This particular producer had seeded some millet that, unbeknownst to him, was contaminated with Palmer amaranth seed. Fortunately for him the seed company agreed to spray out his millet stand at no cost to him. The company made two herbicide applications at different times during the year but then asked the producer to sign a liability waiver holding the company free from any further responsibilities. The producer refused to do so and the situation is now on going.
What struck me most about this article was that the state he was in has what appears to be a very progressive Department of Agriculture that has an absolute zero tolerance policy when it comes to Palmer amaranth. The department will come out to fields where there is a known infestation and pull plants if there are not too many or burn fields should the situation call for it. Department staff will visit fields up to three times a year and will monitor those fields for the next three years to try and ensure that no weeds escape.
There were a couple of things that struck me about this story. One was the very proactive stance of the Department of Agriculture. They have contributed quite a bit of time and resources to the eradication of this disastrous weed. But what initially caught my attention was the fact that this farmer/ rancher was only trying to seed a crop to supplement a poor hay crop and also had some prevented plant acres that he wanted to do something with.
At the workshop that we held last month, one of the things that Brian Jenks, the weed specialist from NDSU Extension stressed was that all of their newer infestations came about because the farmer had planted contaminated seed, usually millet.
So my take home message is that even though we do not know of any known infestations this year, please be diligent in scouting for Palmer amaranth. It could potentially be here and just not discovered yet and if it is we need to implement control strategies ASAP.
Thank you for a great 2019 year and here’s hoping that 2020 is even better. As always, if you have questions you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.