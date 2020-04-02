Like a lot of people these days I’ve got some time on my hands. At least until my kids’ distance learning ramps up.
So what do I do with that time?
Well among other things, I think about economics “the dismal science” a lot.
Gosh, wasn’t there any paint you could watch dry? (I hear you say.)
No it’s actually kind of interesting. Probably because I’ve gotten to an age at which folly is amusing rather than exasperating. And when people talk about economics these days, folly is no idle description.
It’s not that folks don’t know about economics; it’s what they think they know is mostly wrong. And since I’ve had some time to think about it, I’ve seen there’s one mistake behind all the folly.
When many people think they are talking economics, they are actually talking ethics. And it’s a poor fit.
Economics is a science; it’s not moral philosophy. It describes what is, not what ought to be.
I started thinking about this recently when a friend got angry with a mutual acquaintance for defending “price gouging.”
Price gouging is an emotionally charged term for what happens during an emergency such as we have now to the price of goods that have suddenly become scarce.
Supply and demand; when the demand is high and the supply is low, prices rise. Sometimes a lot.
However this encourages the enterprising to bring the scarce goods to the market, if they can find them, or to produce substitutes that fill the need.
Why? Because they’re greedy and want to make a lot of money, if that makes you feel better. And if people get upset when the commodity is toilet paper, imagine how they feel when it’s food.
“But that’s awful and nobody should be allowed to do that!”
It might be awful — and a philosophy professor I know has expressed deep uneasiness about it, even knowing the economic principles. It’s also just the way it is, and we can’t wish that away.
Another example: I once mentioned to a colleague that the “golden parachutes,” those obscene amounts of money that large corporations pay to underperforming executives to buy them out of their contracts, might be a good bargain from the viewpoint of the company. The money they spend to get rid of them is cheap compared to the losses from an incompetent manager.
She didn’t, wouldn’t see it that way.
It’s wrong! Wrong to make someone rich because they couldn’t perform the job. Because it sure doesn’t work that way for the rest of us.
Sure doesn’t. So what?
And yet again I’ve seen the claim that upteen thousands of people die from lack of medical coverage every year in this country.
Sorry, nobody dies from “lack of coverage.” Because lack of coverage is a financial, not a medical condition. People die from medical conditions, not lack of insurance coverage.
What they’re actually saying is better coverage would have paid for treatment that allegedly would have saved their lives. That’s a couple steps removed from “lack of coverage.”
And it’s an important distinction because “lack of coverage” bypasses a lot of questions. What kind of treatment? How much time is it adding to the life of the patient? What kind of life are they getting tacked on?
Heartless? No, it’s reality not morality.
Morality is what we choose to do about it once we’ve seen what is, and decided what ought to be.