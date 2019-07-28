As someone who very vocally despises summer, there’s one thing every year I look forward to: the county fair. Some of my best memories in Sidney come from the busy days and hot nights at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo (RCFR). Eating too many pieces of pie, indulging in those delicious pulled pork-topped tater tots, grabbing a cheeseburger, a slice of pizza or a Redneck brat from Main Link (or all the above), and wandering around the amazing vendor booths. It’s safe for me to say that of all the fairs I’ve attended, Sidney’s is easily my favorite.
One thing that really sets this celebration apart for me over the years is the enthusiasm of the locals. People here really embrace fair festivities and go all out for that one weekend a year. They show up, they spend money and they enjoy every show, booth and vendor. It’s amazing how many people flock home for RCFR.
I don’t know if another fair will ever pass by without me thinking of my friend everyone knew as Maverick with Cherry Creek Radio. I had the pleasure of fashioning Mav’s infamous pink mohawk during fair weekend when I used to be his haircutting buddy. I wouldn’t charge him for it and he’d say my name a bunch of times over the radio during the weekend. Plus, we got to swap stories and get in some good laughs while I dyed his gray hair hot pink. It was a win-win for us both.
I think about Maverick more often than ever now that I’m back in Sidney as the editor of the paper. He was such a cheerleader for me and my pursuit of higher education and ultimately a job in media. I would have really loved the opportunity to work in the same media market as him. I think we would have had such a great partnership and camaraderie. There are things that come across my desk that make me wonder what he would have done, how he would approach such a matter. Mav was such a vibrant, boisterous person. I know he’d have some valuable guidance for me today.
Growing up in Miles City, I used to spend every day, all day at the fair. I’d come home covered in dirt (as the fairway is mostly dust). I’d save my money or beg $20 off my mom and spend the whole day wandering around, riding an occasional ride. One of my favorite things to do was sit at the Stockman Bank booth with my mom during her “shift.” I always felt so important doing that. Now I don’t think you could pay me enough money to sit at a fair booth all day, but I am so thankful for the people who do. Those days are long for vendors, but they bring so much to the festivities. I always make a couple rounds through the Event Center to shop.
The rodeo, concerts and beer garden are obvious favorites of mine too. The fair board and fair employees do such an incredible job around here. As a plan is developed to improve the fairgrounds over the next 10 years or so, I can’t wait to see what they do. I also think the volunteers who man the beer gardens to keep everyone, well, dehydrated deserve a shout out too.
Readers can check out the special fair section in this week’s paper. It’s chalk-full of fair info, schedules, food menus and photos of fairs from years past. If anyone needs me next weekend, you bet you can catch me at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo. Check the food booths first — then the beer garden.