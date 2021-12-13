There is an important health insurance cost share freeze that is going to expire that no one is currently discussing with the potential to affect millions of Americans.
At midnight January 1st, 2022, the moratorium on insurance cost share for COVID ends. This means that insurance plans can treat COVID like any other medical condition resulting in patients being responsible for copays, deductible, and maximum out of pocket expenses. Many commercial insurance companies have stated they do intend to continue fully covering vaccinations, screenings, and tests to diagnose for COVID; but if found positive, treatment will cost the patient.
It is important to also remember that January is when many commercial insurances reset their benefit calendars, so that customers must meet their deductible before insurance benefits other than the maximum allowable (how much the facility may charge you through your insurance) by the contract between the facility you visit and your insurer.
According to KKF.org, the average cost of an ER visit for mild to moderate COVID that needs medical intervention is ~$2,000. The average cost per day in a hospital is approximately $2600. The average ICU stay is $8700 per day. If admitted for COVID, the average stay according to nufieldtrust.org.uk is just over 7 days. That means without going to ICU, a patient could be charged $2,000 for the ER visit, and $18,200 for a 7-day hospital stay. If it is assumed that the max allowable is about 20% of uninsured costs, that leaves the patient with a responsibility of $16,160. Who can afford that when the average person makes roughly $1000 per week in the US? Or when tens of millions of Americans lost most of their savings and have less than $400 available for emergency expenses?
The US economy is a mess. Employee shortages are continuing. In response, Democrats and Republicans are putting band aids on a rampantly out of control healthcare system rather than sit down to do the hard work some might find unfavorable to make this country better.