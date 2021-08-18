Yet again we’re hearing about the Culture War. We’ve been hearing about it on and off for a while now, but we haven’t really had a true discussion about it.
That is, we haven’t defined our terms and lined out exactly what we agree and disagree with in ways both sides can agree on.
Just what is this thing we call culture?
We talk about cultural differences, sub-cultures, cultural conflict, cultural bias, cultured individuals, etc. But what is it we’re talking about? Seems like we ought to get that out of the way before we march off to the culture wars.
Well as it happens I spend a fair amount of my lifespan studying cultural anthropology and getting my union card in the trade. And nowhere did I find a universally agreed-upon short definition of “culture.”
There are some things we do agree on. First of all, culture is learned – not inherited.
Secondly, human cultures are different, sometimes very different. But all seem to be confined within a range of possible differences. There are a lot of different ways to be human, but all within a common human nature. And because we are scientists of a sort we have to have a pompous name for it, “the psychic unity of mankind.”
A pretentious way of restating, “All men are brothers.” (Maybe it’s not gender-inclusive enough.)
And that’s about where agreement ends. We can agree different cultures have significant differences, we cannot agree on whether any of these things are better or worse than others. We are forbidden to in the name of scientific “objectivity” and not being “judgmental.”
For example in a grad school class a fellow student was banging on about how everybody says how tolerant Swedes are, “But look at how they treat Gypsies!”
I remarked that in a country where people habitually leave the doors and windows of their homes open to air out when they’re gone, the presence in their towns of bands of petty thieves makes them pretty uptight.
“How can you say that?” he demanded. “How can you call them thieves?”
“Uh, give me a hint,” I answered. “Is it because they take things that don’t belong to them?”
“Well that’s just their culture.”
“I’m aware of that. But in our culture we lock people up who do things like that. They understand that, so why don’t you?”
For an example closer to home, a friend of mine just got kicked off a discussion forum for saying (gasp!) that divorce is in general bad for children.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, as someone raised in situational poverty he gets a lot of flack for saying, “The skills you need to survive in poverty are not the skills you need to escape it.”
And here we get closer to a meaningful definition. Culture is a set of beliefs, habits, and behaviors you need to function within a given group of people, your “culture” or “society.” Kind of circular but it’ll do for now.
But if it’s going to be of any use, we have to be able to ask questions like, how functional; successful or just getting by? How competitive is your culture versus others? How adaptable to change?
And I’ll point out that in Afghanistan where we have failed to impose our culture an ancient culture is reasserting itself. By murdering unbelievers, apostates, and women who get uppity.
But by all means let’s not be “judgmental.”