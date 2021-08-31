As many of you have probably surmised by now, I am currently relationship-challenged. (Hey, if everyone else can have a politically correct term for their less-than-adequate status to make them feel better, I can certainly have one for my status as “pathetic single loser.”)
Having surpassed the six-month mark in Sidney, I am so single the wait staff at local restaurants do not even ask “How many?” when seating me. They automatically take me to a small table with one or two chairs in the loneliest corner of the restaurant. If another table needs an extra chair, they just come and get mine, knowing it won’t be used.
Occasionally, a host/hostess who is not familiar with me will say use the ultimate insult phrase and say, “JUST one?” The term “JUST one” is like saying, “One? How lame can you be that you couldn’t find even one person to eat with you?”
To be honest, I haven’t really dated much in the last 3-4 years. The reason? Dating is hard. Well, that and I’ve moved a few times the past few years, making it even harder.
I will also admit after failing a couple of times (or more), I’m getting pickier at who I would be willing to date. I won’t say my “list” is the longest one ever but I’ve seen shorter CVS receipts than my dating checklist.
Yes, I may be exaggerating a little... but not by much.
I will also admit that I have tried dated people I met online. Online dating is more weird than hard. Trust me, I would know. Here are a few examples.
There was one lady who showed up wearing a muumuu. While I do like colorful clothing and have nothing against a woman being comfortable in her clothing, this one was not exactly a good choice for a first date. It’s like she didn’t even try.
One of her first topics was about having pitchers of margaritas during lunch with coworkers. I was pretty much finished after that and ended the date shortly after finishing the meal.
I recall another online prospect who was pleasant enough but in the end received the “Miss Congeniality” award of not getting a second date because of how she kissed. The best way to describe it was that she kissed like Ms. Pac-Man. :::chomp, chomp, chomp::: She didn’t bite but her mouth opened and closed repeatedly like Ms. Pac-Man. I kept hearing the Ms. Pac-Man music the whole time.
Next…
The strangest one, however, ended up being a family affair. We chose a time and place to meet. We both arrived at the scheduled time. So did her brother… who was in a vehicle parked behind hers.
She said he insisted on coming to make sure I was not an ax murderer but would soon leave. I told her I understood and assured her I had left the ax at home.
The three of us talked for a few minutes and I said something about needing to get our name on the list for a table. There was about a half-hour wait at our chosen location. He did not take the cue to leave. I asked if he would like to join us. Of course, he said yes.
I placed our names on the waiting list and we sat down to wait our turn. He sat between us. No, I’m not kidding.
When the waitress asked how many checks, I told her the lady and I were together and his was separate.
There was also a date where the woman was paranoid, saying just about every man she had dated was out to get her and another who thought God might actually be an extra-terrestrial.
Also, please do not call me if you are an unemployed chain-smoking female truck driver who is very, very lonely. Yes, I’ve already had that call.
I would say there must be a reason these women were having to resort to dating online but one stark reality stops me. I was dating online.
Even so, I haven’t given up completely. I’m just hoping there aren’t any women writing columns about dating me.