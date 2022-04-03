After the 2020 census, Montana gained a second seat in the United States House of Representatives and has since been divided into two districts. Richland County falls in District 2 according to the map drawn up by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Committee.
This second district will allow Eastern Montana a much larger voice in elections than in previous years when the western part of the state has often seemed to have a great deal of influence due to the size of its population. So what does this mean for Richland County residents? Basically, the residents of Richland County will take on a larger role in choosing which candidates will prevail in the June primaries and ultimately in the general election next November.
In order to be sure that the citizens of Richland County can make informed decisions, the Richland Democratic Central Committee is organizing a “meet the Democratic candidates" dinner at the Sidney Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 5 p.m.
This dinner and its candidate forum will allow Democrats, Republicans and independent voters to learn what each of these candidates wish to achieve in Washington. Just as importantly, the candidates will learn what is important to the residents of Richland County.
Contact Greg Miller at 406-480-1706 for dinner tickets.