Trump derangement
To prove my point, Sidney is not immune from stupid is as stupid does! About six weeks ago a mature community female walked out of a local gas station store and saw a local male KICKING her bumper on a newer pickup. This immature individual was proudly kicking the Trump Sticker on the bumper. Wow, what happened to Freedom of Speech and political opinion? This liberal behavior was actually an example of destruction of property! This individual is a long time member of the Sidney Community and is employed in the community. I’m sure glad he’s not an educator and he won’t be modeling this behavior in front of impressionable youth.
The woman confronted him, he couldn’t even man up, shrugged his shoulders and just walked off. His offensive action is just like hundreds of liberal/ Democrat actions going on across America. Politicians like Waters even preaches violence against conservatives and Trump supporters out in public places! I BET, he thought he’d just get away with it! Well here it is , right out in the open, he needs to call the party and apologize for his actions, it shouldn’t be too hard since you know the family, and they run a local long-time business with a phone number in their advertising! I’m going to wait about a month to see if he did man up and be accountable. If there is no action on his part I’ll need to write another editorial stating his full name and go into much more detail. I’m very conservative and myself and millions of Americans are tired of the B.S. going on, the total disrespect of our values, our flag, our laws, and our president!
There is a lot riding on the 2020 election, the basic core of American values and the principles of the Constitution are at risk if liberals, socialists, and this batch of Democratic politicians get their way and get in to power! A person does not have to like Trump to still support him. He calls a spade a spade and some spoiled and opinionated people just can’t handle the truth! Today, if one hears a lot of whining it probably means he’s onto something good for Americans and liberals are going to fight him every inch! The American people spoke at the polls and through the electoral process! Conservatives spoke, they did not want a liar and corrupt Hilary (30,000 deleted emails, uranium to Russia to build nuclear bombs, and Benghazi letting American soldiers die as she sat at home on her). We wanted change in politics! Change is what we got, Trump’s not a polished b.s. politician, he’s a very high IQd business man! He’s been trying to drain the swamp, GO FOR It PRESIDENT TRUMP! He’s one of the first modern presidents that politicians can’t buy, intimidate, or threaten, yet there are a few Demwits like Pelosi, Waters, Nadler, Schiff, and other liberals that have sure tried publicly! They’ve used every unethical, immoral, and disgusting action imaginable! These actions have been right out in public and they are proud to be nasty, hostile, and racist!
Let’s talk about President Trump; in less than three years and dealing with crap from all directions he has: created millions of new jobs, managed to get able bodied free loaders off welfare benefits, created the lowest minority unemployment in history, an overall string stock market, the largest tax cut in American history for the working class, established a booming economy, negotiated better Trade Deals for America, working to bring World Peace, improved Veteran Healthcare, canceled student loan debt for Disabled Veterans, despite the back stabbing, fighting, and a do nothing Democratic controlled House of Representatives, Trump is getting the need wall built one mile at a time! Now remember that Pelosi has made a political stand on walls are immoral, yet she has a huge wall and hired security guards around her multimillion dollar estate, she even had illegal aliens handcuffed, arrested, and remove for crawling over and camping in her yard! Talk about being two faced. That group of Democrats don't care about aliens murdering, raping, and hurting hundreds of Americans every year..... they have sacrificed the well being of America for a vote to their party!