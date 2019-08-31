We are very fortunate to be able to not only produce an abundance of a variety of crops in this area, but also some very good cattle. The two really go hand-in-hand as a good portion of our crops go directly into feeding our cattle. And since we are quickly approaching the time to start harvesting corn for silage, I figured I would provide a few tips in regards to determining the optimal time for corn to be chopped for silage.
It used to be that a good rule of thumb was to look at the milk line in the developing corn ear. The old stand-by was that when the milk line was half way down the kernel, it was probably time to begin chopping. Recent studies, however, have found that due to several factors, including hybrid differences, planting date, and weather, this is not a reliable predictor of the corn plants overall dry matter percentage.
Typically, in our part of the country, we use horizontal bunker silos to store our corn silage. In these types of structures, the corn should go in somewhere between 30 and 35 percent dry matter. So the question then becomes, if the milk line is not a good predictor of the crops dry matter percentage, how can one tell what the dry matter percentage is? To answer that, I found information from an article published a few years ago in Ohio State Extension’s Crop Observation and Recommendation Newsletter (CORN).
Here is what I found:
“The only reliable method of determining the optimal time to harvest corn silage is to sample and directly measure the % dry matter of whole plants. This information combined with average whole plant dry-down rates can be used to roughly predict the proper time to chop corn silage.”
How to Sample Fields
Collect about five representative plants from the entire field, from areas with representative plant population and not from edge rows. Collect separate samples from areas that may have different dry down rates, such as swales, knolls. The moisture concentrations of plants can vary within a field (plants will be wetter in low lying area and drier on knolls) and this should be considered when collecting your sample plants.
As soon as the plants are collected, chop them uniformly (using a cleaver, machete, chipper shredder, or silage chopper) and mix thoroughly to obtain a sample with representative grain to stover ratios for dry matter determination. Put representative sample in a plastic bag and keep it cool (refrigerate if possible). Some farmers prefer sampling only two or three plants without any additional sub-sampling to reduce the chances of a non-representative grain to stover ratio that can affect the results. In this case, choosing representative plants is even more critical.
Determine the dry matter content by drying the plant material using a Koster oven tester, microwave, convection oven, a vortex dryer, or taking to a lab. For more details on these and other methods, see the following links:
Make sure the sample does not dry down and keep it cool until the dry matter determination is performed. The accuracy of the dry matter value is largely affected by the care taken in sampling, drying, and weighing the samples. Whole kernels and cob pieces can be difficult to dry completely without burning the leaf tissue.
From our work, on-farm measurement of dry matter is probably only accurate to +/- 2 units. So if you measure a DM of 30 percent it could easily be 28-32 percent. Keep this in mind as you plan harvest timing.”
So there you have it. If you are not quite sure about doing all of this, I would be happy to talk with you about it. Feel free to call me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu. As an added bonus, the University of Wisconsin Extension service has a great fact sheet that covers just about every question one could think to ask about harvesting and storing corn silage. It can be found at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Silage/S004.aspx.