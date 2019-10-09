I was just reminded that Monday, Oct. 7, was the anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto, celebrated in the poem by G.K. Chesterton.
I seem to hear a great resounding “Huh?” from thousands of throats.
Lepanto was a naval battle between the Holy League of Catholic states organized by Pope Pius V and the Ottoman Empire of Turkey.
The fleet was led by Don Juan of Austria, the illegitimate son of the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V and King Philip of Spain’s half-brother..
At stake was the survival of the West, to stop the Turks from extending their control of the Mediterranean.
“The last knight of Europe takes weapons from the wall,”
The Ottoman Sultans possessed an empire almost unique in that it was run by slaves. The military slaves, called Janissaries, were taken from the non-Muslim subjects of the empire as children, converted and trained to be soldiers and imperial bureaucrats. They were part of the tax levied on unbelievers for the privilege of being allowed to live in the lands of the Believers.
The Janissaries lived well off the loot acquired campaigning and periodically demanded to go to war. The empire had to expand or collapse.
(“Don John of Austria is going to the war.”)
If the battle had been scripted in Hollywood it would have been rejected as too late for the age of great spectaculars.
Firstly, it was a galley battle, the last of its kind. And, it was the first battle between galleys in a thousand years!
In the belly of the Turkish ships the rowers were Christian slaves chained to their oars. The ships of the Holy League were manned by free men and convicts promised a full pardon for their service.
The Turkish fleet sailed west in a crescent formation, the Holy League met them off the coast of Greece arrayed in the shape of a cross. At the last moment the Holy League dismantled the rams from the prows of their ships and installed more canon in the bows.
And as the fleets prepared to meet Don Juan gave the shortest pre-battle speech on record.
“Gentlemen this is not the time for talking, but for fighting.”
(“And Don John of Austria has loosed the canonade!”)
So why should you care if they never made a movie about it?
Because it’s history and because a great poem was written about it. Because we are raising a generation ignorant of history and poetry.
A generation ignorant of history will never know the cost of all they have. The lives and treasure spent to build and protect it. And they will lose it all.
Chesterton wrote Lepanto in 1911, when the West was about to be locked in the first terrible war of that “ravaged century."
It's a complicated rhyme scheme, called paeonic tetrameter couplets if you’re interested. And it’s long. Which means to really appreciate it, you have to pay attention!
(“And Don John of Austria has set his people free!)
Well the League won the battle, and one of the survivors was a Spaniard who was himself an escaped galley slave and became a writer.
“Cervantes on his galley sets the sword back in the sheath,
(Don John of Austria rides homeward with a wreath.)
And he sees across a weary land a straggling road in Spain,
Up which a lean and foolish knight forever rides in vain,
And he smiles, but not as Sultans smile, and settles back the blade....
(But Don John of Austria rides home from the Crusade.)”