While not of the gun-slinging Wild West lore, there is a battle being waged in Montana. The future of the Smith River and the health of the surrounding water quality and habitat is at stake. If Montanans lose, the casualty will be the natural resources that set Montana apart.
In April, Montana green-lit construction of the Black Butte copper mine north of White Sulphur Springs. This location is troublesome as it is adjacent to and directly underneath Sheep Creek, the most important tributary for the Smith.
Construction and mining will last years, but immediate impacts will potentially degrade the fragile freshwater habitat for generations. Even with modern mining techniques, it’s impossible to guarantee zero consequences, especially because the mine is proposed in sulfide minerals, which often lead to acid mine drainage.
In keeping with a pattern of environmental decisions in the West, risks around permanent environmental (and economic) destruction are being minimized to the perceived financial gains that come in the first years of a project.
The Smith runs 125 miles and eventually spills into the Missouri River. The river is uniques: it requires a permit to float, has limited entries and exits, and boasts a scenic diversity unmatched by any river in the state and, arguably, the country. Thousands enjoy camping and fly-fishing the Smith River each year. The river is full of brown and rainbow trout and supports a diverse ecosystem. I’ve had the good fortune to float the Smith on several occasions, and I’ll cherish those memories forever.
American Rivers estimates recreation on an intact Smith to be $10 million in annual income to outfitters and surrounding communities . The financial impact is far greater when considering the longevity and durability of earnings and the money multiplier effect those dollars have over extended periods of time, not to mention unquantifiable benefits from creating new fans of the Smith .
Stated bluntly, the Smith River is a competitive advantage for Montana. Anything that
jeopardizes that advantage should not be taken lightly.
Supporters of the Black Butte mine are fixated on the tangible benefits that come with any significant construction project: the creation of jobs, the potential for expansion, tax revenue, and the promise of significant financial return. This constituency argues the downsides are both exaggerated and highly unlikely. These same arguments were used to push projects such as Zortman-Landusky, Montana Tunnels, and the Beal Mountain Mine, which all had devastating economic and environmental impacts to the state and its residents.
One can be pro-environment and pro-economic development – the two concepts are not mutually exclusive.
While economic arguments are the most palpable, these multi-year forecasts underestimate the durability of the earnings stream of environmental assets. What value is given to clean water and air in a world where these assets are shrinking across communities? What is the present value of visitation over 50 years?
Even if the measurable economic impact from mining and tourism is comparable, shouldn’t the earnings multiple applied to the revenue stream generated by sustainable practices, such as fishing and camping, be significantly higher than the multiple applied to revenue generated from industrial practices, many of which generate negative externalities and have a limited timespan?
While the current mine plan would sit on private ranchland, the rights of the landowners in the surrounding area and down-river must also be considered.
Finally, not all mines pose such high risks. The Stillwater Mine near Billings, which is located in a much more favorable ore body, is less likely to result in acid mine drainage.
Decisions around the Smith River provide a dangerous precedent for land and natural resource development across our country. Montana needs a more open, rigorous debate of these issues.
The project’s approval in the midst of a national health crisis is ironic. The pandemic has reinforced issues of public health, land development, and the value of social distance. At a time when open space and domestic natural resources should be protected, the development of the Smith River risks the longevity of Montana’s global competitive advantage and is a disservice to communities that rely on the financial and recreational support the river provides.
William S. Broadbent, Sr., is co-owner of the Double Cross Land and Cattle Company, LLC, in Central Montana.