I have just returned from five days on the road; two and a half days from Minnesota to Virginia to spend the day with my mother and two and a half days back.
I was taking my 15-year-old daughter to say goodbye to her grandmother. My father died last month and my mother will die soon.
We went there to pick up a number of family items including the chair my grandfather died in. My father always said he wanted to die in it, and he was evidently trying to but went to the kitchen for one last bowl of popcorn and didn’t make it back.
My daughter insisted we had to have that chair so I can die in it when my time comes, and generations to come as well.
It’s a comfortable chair for sure, might work.
We spent an afternoon with my mother, her younger sister, and my youngest sister who is providing round-the-clock care. Mother was alert and lucid. It might have been her last lucid moments. Shortly afterwards she went to bed and said something about perhaps if I built an extension onto my house she could come and stay with us.
When my daughter went in to say goodbye she wanted to write us a check to help with trip expenses and asked my daughter what my name was.
Later my sister messaged that she asked who that man was who drove her grandchild down, and who was it who had died.
I apologized to my sister that we couldn’t do more. She’s been solely responsible for mother’s care and to the disposition of her estate and it’s grinding her down.
She told us how much it meant to Mother that my children, her only grandchildren, had been calling and that my son was the last person to speak to Father.
I imagine some are wondering why I took my daughter to see the grandmother she doesn’t know very well in the last moments of her life. I could have gone myself with pictures and greetings from my children, as I had to for my son who stayed home to look after the house and the dog.
I did it for my mother of course. Her granddaughter brought her a great deal of joy that pierced the brain fog like a lighthouse in a dark night. But even more I did it for my daughter.
We are bringing our children up in a culture afraid of death, of mortality. We are afraid to see that all that lives must die. Friends, family, beloved pets will someday be gone forever, and on our way of life I see death’s shadow.
I often ask myself what I can do for my children to prepare them for the losses they will experience in life. How can I teach them the fortitude to endure them?
This is how. I show them how much those gone before loved them and how much they meant to them.