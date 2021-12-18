The Sidney Herald welcomes guest columns and letters to the editor. While we occasionally print opinion pieces from outside this area, local submissions always take precedence. There are a few guidelines that need to be followed in order to be included on the opinion page:
Letters to the editor are limited to 500 words;
Guest columns are limited to 700 words and must include a headshot;
Both letters and columns must include your legal name, contact information including a phone number where you can be reached during the day;
Profanity is now allowed;
Any submission that could be considered libelous or likely to bring legal action will be refused;
Neither letters nor columns will be edited for spelling or grammar by the newspaper;
Neither letters nor columns will be edited for content. It is up to the author to be sure they conform to the guidelines in both content and length.
In most cases letters and columns will be printed on a first come-first served basis. We cannot guarantee printing a submission on a specific day but will do our best to include timely submissions as close to the event as possible.
The deadline for both Sunday and Thursday’s editions are the Thursday prior.
To submit a letter to the editor or guest column, email editor@sidneyherald.com; go to the newspaper website at sidneyherald.com; or bring it to our office at 310 2nd Ave. NE in Sidney. Letters and columns submitted that must retyped could cause a delay in printing. Email or website submissions are preferred.