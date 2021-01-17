I was sworn in on Jan. 4 with my family watching from the Gallery. I am honored to represent House District 35 in the House Agriculture, Education and Judiciary Committees.
The 67th Legislature hit the ground running. We’ve started hearing bills in committee, heard from State Department Heads, and made our first votes on the floor.
House Bill 102, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berglee, passed the House this week and is now headed to the State Senate. The bill protects the constitutional right to carry a firearm for selfdefense by allowing individuals who are lawfully allowed to openly carry a firearm to carry concealed without a permit.
House Bill 102 removes state barriers to individuals exercising their constitutional right to carry a firearm for self-defense. It allows individuals who are lawfully allowed to open carry a firearm to carry concealed in the same areas without a permit. In Rep. Berglee’s words, “This bill modernizes Montana’s antiquated permitted and permitless carry laws to better reflect the safe carrying of firearms in the 21st century.”
Another bill moving through the Legislature is Senate Bill 65. It will be voted on in the Senate next week before moving over to the House. Once signed, Montana’s mask mandate will be repealed and the bill will ensure that businesses can’t be sued by people claiming to have contracted COVID at the business.
I’ve drafted two bills that will clean up Montana State Code relating to campaign law and criminal law. I am working on a business equipment tax bill, and I am working with
Montana State Fund to find a way to lower Worker’s Compensation costs for Montana business owners. These were important issues for many business owners and farmers and ranchers that I spoke with during my campaign.
There are more than 3000 bills being drafted this session. My focus is on advancing bills that lower taxes and protect the rights and individual freedoms of Montanans from government intrusion.
Thank you to those who have already provided comments and feedback on upcoming bills.
I welcome your input and will be providing updates regularly. Please contact me either by phone at 406-480-5687 or by email at lerforrichland@gmail.com.