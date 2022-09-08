Larry Epstein

Editor's Note

In a previous edition, we ran an opposing viewpoint to the recent BLM decision approving bison grazing for American Prairie Reserve. This is an editorial in favor of it.

Earlier this summer, the Montana-based American Prairie organization was approved to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management lands in Central Montana where they hold grazing privileges. This decision sparked a string of lawsuits from cattle groups and even the State of Montana, who claim surrounding ranchers and local communities will go belly-up as a result.

I don’t buy it, and neither will the judge. As a recovering attorney I can tell you this is a classic false dilemma. By saying coexistence is impossible, they are trying to frame the conversation as a mutually exclusive choice between two extreme alternatives.



