There are a million opinions on what should and what should not go in a newspaper. This past week, a debate arose over whether a minor’s name should be published, as was the case with this past week’s police report.
After reading and answering a couple of letters, reading the comments from those who intelligently debated the issue and consulting with the corporate office, the Sidney Herald is making a change.
We will no longer print the names of juveniles for misdemeanors. We will still report the offense but will redact the name, only listing the gender, age and place of residence.
The primary factor in making this decision is the fact that anything published online will be there for infinity and can be used as weapon against that person at any time.
Change is not always easy and it is seldom quick, but it can be a good thing. It is or belief this is a good one.