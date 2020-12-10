There are signs that mask mandates and renewed personal responsibility have slowed the number of COVID-19 cases.
What mandates do is offer businesses an even playing field rather than pitting them against each other as customers decide whether they’ll shop at a store that has a mask policy, the unfortunate politization of a strict public health issue by the highest office in the land with no little to no pushback from the president’s party. It paralyzed action on the state level as politicians quaked with fear over a reaction from a vindictive president.
Well, the election is over and guess what, COVID is still with us. It’s not a hoax. It’s serious business and just about everyone has lost someone they know and love. Many lives and jobs have been lost just because of politics. The ONLY way to restore the economy is to knock this pandemic down. We can’t possibly be the smartest species on the planet.
Am I salty about all this? You bet. It cost lives and livelihoods and continues to do so. It stoked division when we should have been coming together. The president had the power to do so much good and he squandered it. Instead of handling the problem, he pretended it wasn’t one, and when that didn’t work, he blamed others.
Okay, now that I’ve got that off my chest, let’s deal with the reality that exists. The good news is science works and several companies have produced very promising vaccines that will roll out soon to protect the most vulnerable Americans and front-line health care workers, the true heroes in all of this.
In months, the trajectory of this pandemic will shift. Next year at this time, things will be much more normal. But we can expect a Thanksgiving bump that will overwhelm some hospitals. We’ve got to do better for Christmas. The impact of isolation and loneliness are well-documented, but we can’t achieve normalcy without some sacrifice now. Or just extra effort. If you insist on a family gathering, insist then too, on having everyone tested before and after.
There are plenty of free testing events in your area. Contact your District Health Unit. Insurance often covers such tests. My kids get tested before they visit me. It’s not that hard, and hugs are great when they’re safe.
The largest number of cases in our region are in the 17-44-year-old category—the most active and the most able to survive an infection, although anyone watching the death toll knows, there are 30-year-olds dying, too. There’s an overconfidence among the youngest among us because they’re not seeing the big picture. Or perhaps they just don’t care. They see a low mortality rate as the be-all, end-all, but the reality is, the long-term effects to organs is shortening lifespans and limiting quality of life among survivors.
But perhaps even more devastating to the national mortality rate is that these avoidable COVID cases are overwhelming the health care system meaning that other preventable deaths from heart disease, strokes and cancer are not being prevented. There are only so many hours doctors can work, and critical health care that could save lives is being put on the back burner. It’s triage, and in some places, people that could have been saved won’t be.
Remember all the scare tactics about “death panels” when the Affordable Care Act was being debated? Well, here we are through our own national irresponsibility.
The next few months may well be the darkest days in this pandemic. It will take time for vaccinations to take hold, for things to turn around. In the meantime, please remember that just because you can’t see the danger, it’s real. You could be a victim or a spreader. Be smart. Be a good neighbor and a good friend.
We’ve always risen to the challenge in America, and certainly nowhere more than we have on the sometimes inhospitable Northern Plains. We endure, we tough it out. And when we’re smart, we survive.