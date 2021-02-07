It is apparent that the Bicoastal and D.C “elites” despise Middle America. Unfortunately, they are now the policy makers for the whole country. President Biden seems obliged to appease the elites at the expense of the rest of the country. Biden has signed a record number of 37 executive orders in the first week in office. These have dismantled the recent accomplishments of conservatives. So much for the claim Biden that he was going to be a moderate and a unifier.
With a few strokes of his pen, our new president has declared war on the oil and gas industry. The COVID-19 pandemic should be the top priority, but it is significant that the actions of the administration have been directed to other agenda items. Global Warming, the elites have said, will cause the world to end in 12 years. These doomsday prophecies have been made in the past as well. Renewable energy sources (Solar and Wind), they say, are the answer to all our problems. Biden’s new energy czar, John Kerry, lectures us on the importance that “we” must reduce our carbon footprint. Consider the hypocrisy of Kerry’s preaching: His private jet alone consumes 36 times more carbon energy than the average American automobile does in a year. That does not even include the energy that Kerry and his wife consume by owning six houses, two yachts, and twelve vehicles.
The Keystone gas pipeline has also been stopped. It should be noted that numerous environmental studies have declared that the pipeline is a safe way to deliver energy to metropolitan areas. That stroke of his Biden’s pen just made 12,000 good-paying American jobs disappear, and that does not even include the economic impact those job losses will have on the communities and local companies that benefitted from that project. Another one of Biden’s executive orders just banned new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The Western Energy Alliance said that this ban will kill 58,700 jobs in eight states in middle America. John Kerry said “those people” working on the Keystone pipeline (and related industries) can just find new jobs . . . How facetious is that? And switching gas transports from pipeline to trucks and trains has the potential of causing way more harm to the environment than the pipeline.
Joe Biden just proudly rejoined the Paris Climate Accord. The science and politics of that decision is way more complicated than that, however. The United Nations released the 2020 “Emission Gap Report” and said that the U.S was the most successful major country at reducing its pollution. According to the report, “the United States of America emits 13% of global greenhouse gas emissions.” By comparison, they reported, “China emits more than 25% of global emissions.” Over the last decade, our country’s greenhouse gas emissions have been declined by 0.4% annually.” Greenhouse gas emissions per capita in this country do remain high, but are dropping significantly while those of China, India, and Russia continue to rise. A recent Forbes magazine article said that the U.S. “doesn’t need the Paris Climate Accord,” especially since we are already meeting carbon emission guidelines and those other countries are not being held to the same standards. Adhering to the Paris guidelines will cost as many as 2.7 million American jobs by 2025, as was reported by National Economic Research Associates. The next agenda item, by the way, is to outlaw fracking. How will this affect our regional economy? The process of handcuffing our gas and oil industry will also jeopardize our country’s energy independence, which we worked so hard to attain. We will once again be dependent on hostile countries for our energy needs.
I agree that the U.S. should increase its use of alternative energy sources. Past estimates said that 17% of our energy needs can be met with solar energy, but now some more recent idealistic predictions say it can provide 80-100% of our needs. What is the truth? It depends on who you listen to. Alternative energy technology has come a long way. Unfortunately, about 80% of the world’s solar panels are made in China, which contributes to their world dominance, and costs many American jobs. Phasing out older solar panels also produces a lot of toxic waste, which has not been calculated into the equation. And what about the “visual pollution” that occurs with wind generators and solar panel farms?
I do not believe that the goals of the new policy makers are what most Americans want. Attacks have been made on the energy industry and other conservative values: national borders, respect for human life, free speech, respect for the police, maintenance of a two-party political system, etc. I fear that this liberal agenda will negatively impact the lives of my children and grandchildren. I do not believe that big government, past and present, knows what is best for all Americans. The true founders of our country (not the 1619 project version of the story) emphasized personal liberty and individual responsibility.
Our economy and industry have been the envy of the world. Our energy industry has done a great job. It is reasonable to set realistic carbon emission guidelines, for example, but eliminating carbon-based industries overnight is unfair and heavy handed. None of these so-called experts have demonstrated the ability to accurately analyze the costs and benefits of these options. I do not claim to be an expert either. I pray for our country. All of us should try to be less political and more practical in trying to find realistic solutions to these challenges.